Te Awamutu/Kihikihi Community Board members Jill Taylor (left) and Sally Whitaker.





Are you finding vegetables too expensive to buy?

Te Awamutu/Kihikihi Community Board is giving you the chance to learn to grow your own.

Board members Jill Taylor and Sally Whitaker will be hosting a growing workshop to help teach residents of all ages how to grow their own vegetables this Spring.

It will be held on Thursday, September 28, behind the Te Awamutu Library, from noon to 5pm.

“After years of gardening, we know this can be done with very little cost and we are keen to share some tips and tricks to help get our community growing,” says Jill.

“Aspiring growers just need to show up with a container and we will give them something to take home and get their gardens started,” she said.

Those who will attend will go in the draw to win a portable garden.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



