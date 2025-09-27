But the wet and windy weather won’t stick around for long. By Sunday, the country is in for a “classic spring day”, Martino said.
“Tomorrow will feel like a classic spring day with temperatures pushing into the 20s.”
It will be a “gloomy morning” after Saturday evening’s rain, Martino said.
After the fog clears, sunshine returns, accompanied by temperatures rising into the low 20s across much of the North Island.
Hawke’s Bay turns on the sunshine, hitting 24C, and Canterbury will see a 6C swing to top temperatures of 21C, Martino said.
Hamilton and Tauranga are forecast to reach 20-21C, with mostly sunny conditions. Wellington will enjoy a calmer, fine day at around 18C.
High pressure will prevail across much of the country on Sunday, maintaining clear skies and daytime temperatures, Martino said
The South Island is expected to experience strong south-westerly winds, with wind watches in place for the Canterbury High Country and Plains.
“There is currently a yellow wind warning in places.”
Looking ahead, the week is set to be warmer than average, Martino said.
