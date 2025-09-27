All Blacks fans are being warned of a potentially wet and windy night for the Eden Park test match against Australia. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Wet weather gear could be the most important accompaniment for rugby fans attending this evening’s Bledisloe Cup opener at Eden Park, with 80km/h wind gusts and thundery showers possible.

MetService said showers in the west could sweep over the stadium during tonight’s clash between the All Blacks and Wallabies, and there was a chance they could turn thundery.

“The risk is for the afternoon, evening and practice,” said meteorologist Silvia Martino.

“We are expecting those showers to pass over into the evening.”

The NZ Transport Agency has also issued a warning the Auckland Harbour Bridge might be impacted in the afternoon because of high winds predicted by MetService.