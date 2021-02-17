Bike tour takes riders to little-known city art treasures

The first BOON Street Art Tour was fully booked. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton Bike Month is successfully rolling along with lots of people taking part in bike tours, getting out and about on two wheels discovering new corners of the city.

Bike Waikato's communications and engagement coordinator Louise Hutt says the first Bike Month has had a great reception so far, with people coming to several events after being hooked by a first one.

The first BOON Street Art bike tour has already been a success, taking riders to visit some of the many colourful and interesting murals around the city.

Participants said they discovered places in their town they haven't seen before. Photo / Supplied

"Our Street Art bike tour at the beginning of the month was fully booked and we have only a couple of spots left for the next one on Saturday, February 20, from 2.30pm, Bike Waikato has organised a ride to Boon Street Art sites around Hamilton East."

The organisers recommend a cargo bike or bike trailer if you want to take kids to the family-friendly event due to the distance and city riding.

"The 16 participants of the first tour all loved it and said they had even discovered new places of Hamilton they haven't seen before and didn't even know existed," she says.

Riders enjoying the latest mural at Waikato University. Photo / Supplied

Hutt says the Tour de Coffee Culture is really popular as well. For this unguided tour, cyclists are encouraged to cycle to 15 different locations throughout Hamilton, Cambridge and Ngaruawahia.

If you complete the tour before April 5, you will receive a free tour T-shirt. People trying the pro-elite challenge and cycling to all locations in one day will receive a cycling jersey.

"We already had eight people completing the pro-elite challenge - their commitment is incredible! Personally, I will aim for a T-shirt and have already ticked off four locations so far", says Hutt.

The whole Tour de Coffee Culture is about 115 km long and goes past Coffee Culture Five Cross Roads, Hamilton Gardens, Victoria on the River, Hamilton Zoo, Fairfield Bridge, Perry Cycle Bridge Te Awa Cycleway, Hakarimata scenic reserve, Avantidrome, University of Waikato, Minogue Park, Mangaiti Gully, Western Rail Trail, Braithwaite Park, Swarbricks Landing and Hamilton Airport.

Unfortunately, the film screening of Motherload at Wintec has been cancelled due to the latest Covid-19 announcement and the screening location would have been very small.

In the documentary, filmmaker Liz Canning shares her experience with cycling as a mother with a cargo bike.

Louise Hutt crossing the Perry Bridge on the Te Awa cycle trail. Photo / Louise Hutt

Hutt says she is looking forward to Love Your Bike Day on February 28.

"We have organised a cargo-bike display that features transport bikes from different countries in Europe and even self-modified bikes.

"Something like this hasn't been done before."

Love Your Bike Day is from 10am at Claudelands Park. It will also offer a free bike valet for anyone at Claudelands Park on the day.