Waikato buddies Kei (left) and Kaleb. Photo / Big Buddy

The Big Buddy Mentoring Trust is calling for Hamilton boys aged between seven and 14 without a male role model in their lives who could benefit from having a mentor – a Big Buddy.

The trust has run the initiative since 1997 and so far matched over 1000 buddies, but Big Buddy Mentoring Trust chief executive Paul Burns says the organisation currently has even more Big Buddies waiting to make a difference.

“The Big Buddy relationship offers friendship, support and a good male role model. Big Buddies turn up, spend time with their Little Buddy and come back again and again,” Burns says.

There are many reasons why a boy might not have his father in his life, and this absence can strongly impact them. Research shows that boys growing up without a male role model are more likely to struggle with anxiety, feelings of abandonment and reduced emotional security.

Burns says the trust’s surveys show the boys being mentored gain confidence and become more curious about the world, while their relationships with family members and their peers also improve.

Hamilton-based Crown prosecutor Kaleb Whyte is one of the Big Buddies that has already been matched with a Little Buddy.

Kaleb came across the Big Buddy initiative via a Facebook ad and thought it would be an “interesting thing” to delve into. He also understood the benefits of having someone to look up to as a young man first-hand, as he had an informal Big Buddy himself.

“When I was 16, I dropped out of school ... [and worked] as a grocery assistant ... My old man was overseas and my older brother was heading down a pretty bad path, [so] my co-worker, who is six years older than me, became an influential figure. Going on to study was prompted by him.”

Kaleb’s Little Buddy is Kei, who was born in South Africa and has been adopted.

“I was adopted by my mother, who is American, and my adoptive dad when I was four months old. But before we moved to New Zealand, they got divorced and he stayed in South Africa,” Kei says.

Kei says it’s nice to have a Big Buddy who is a friend and almost like a father figure.

“I’ve told Kaleb things I haven’t been able to tell anyone else... Being older, he can understand and give me information that might be helpful. He’s fun, but smart at the same time.”

Big Buddy offers its services in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and the Wellington regions, and has plans to expand in the future. The organisation currently has kind-hearted Big Buddies available in all four areas.

For more information and to find a Big Buddy, visit the trust’s website.