Ruapehu Brewing Co's director and head brewer Austin Hobson with his winning brew, the Unlimited Vis Hazy IPA.

Three Waikato breweries have won a place in the New World Beer & Cider Awards 2023, with one of them taking home the Supreme Award.

The award-winning breweries are Taupō’s Lakeman Brewing, Ruapehu Brewing Co and Bootleg Brewery from Mātangi, which won two spots in the top 30.

Lakeman won the top spot for their Primate Pilsner, which came out on top in the final taste-off against some of the bigger beers in the competition because of its outstanding execution, says judges chairman Michael Donaldson.

“There isn’t anything to hide behind in a crisp, light pilsner, and they’ve created a pitch-perfect New Zealand-style pilsner that beer fans are sure to love.”

“This win is a great story of Kiwi can-do attitude. Despite their remote location, rural farm setting and small team, Lakeman has gone from beginner to absolute winner in just 10 years,” Donaldson says.

Lakeman co-owner James Cooper says the win was “unreal”.

Lakeman Brewing owners James and Elissa Cooper celebrate winning the Supreme Beer Award at the 2023 New World Beer & Cider Awards with head brewer Rory Donovan.

“To win this award, especially with it being our 10th year, is pretty amazing, and [we’re] stoked that it’s one of the ... original beers we first brewed,” Cooper says.

Lakeman head brewer Rory Donovan says the award win was “the culmination of consistent hard work” and the secret of their Primate Pilsner was a constantly improving recipe.

“[We were] constantly messing with the recipe, improving the recipe until we were very happy with it. But we’re never really happy with it until someone else pats us on the back.”

Ruapehu Brewing Co, established in 2017, was new to the winner’s podium this year with their aptly named Unlimited Vis Hazy IPA, which was one of the first beers off their new production line in Ohakune.

Bootleg Brewery received the top 30 placement for their flagship Apehanger IPA and for Late Night Monk Fight, a Belgian-style quadruple - a dark beer described as “big, bold, sweet and spicy”.

New World Beer & Cider Awards judges chairman Michael Donaldson.

In total, more than 700 beers, ciders and other fermented drinks from all around New Zealand and the world entered the competition. An independent panel of 29 experts selected the best of them through a blind judging process.

“There are always a few surprises in the top 30, but in nine years of this competition, there’s never been a year quite like 2023,” says Donaldson.

“The beauty of judging entries blind – without any branding, labelling or description – means it’s all about what’s in the glass on the day. It puts every entry on an even playing field, giving small, unheralded breweries the same shot at showcasing their work as established beer brands.”

Alongside global brands like Asahi and Tiger and home-grown names like Mac’s, Monteith’s and Steinlager, the 2023 top 30 also includes a host of legendary local craft brewers and first-time winners.

Donaldson says: “Many of these breweries have remained relatively unknown outside their local regions, until now. These wins will give these brew businesses an audience with beer lovers all across New Zealand and a great opportunity to grow their fanbase.”

In addition to the usual bragging rights, the top 30 winners earn shelf space in New World stores nationwide.

For a list of all winners, visit the New World website.