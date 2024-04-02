A battle scene from Ka Whawhai Tonu.

Today marks the 160th anniversary of the battle at Ōrākau between the defending forces of Tūhoe, Ngāti Raukawa, Waikato and Maniapoto, led by Rewi Maniapoto, and British invaders.

Greatly outnumbered by the British troops, it is said 160 Māori men, women and children lost their lives during the three-day battle near Te Awamutu in 1864 and while retreating south to the Pūniu River.

Descendants returned to the site this morning to mark the commemoration and remember the fallen.

In 2015, a year after commemorating the 150th anniversary of the battle, dubbed “Rewi Maniapoto’s Last Stand”, the Government made a significant move towards memorialising the 19th-century Land Wars by buying the 9.7-hectare Ōrākau property.

Fittingly, today also marks the release of the trailer for the movie Ka Whawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End, the story of the Battle of Ōrākau told for the first time from the point of view of Māori in te reo.

The film is made by Transmission Films, in association with Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga, the New Zealand Film Commission.

Ka Whawhai Tonu will be released over Matariki, which begins this year on June 27, with the premiere held in Te Awamutu’s historic Regent Theatre with all five screens booked for multiple viewings.

The theatre, which has just celebrated its 92nd birthday, has a connection with the famous battle.

New Zealand filmmaker Rudall Hayward made two dramatised versions of the Battle of Ōrākau, both titled Rewi’s Last Stand.

The first was a silent movie made in 1925. The second, which was filmed locally and featured many local Māori as extras, was released in 1940.

During filming, Hayward would use the Regent Theatre to screen rushes – film shot that day – to determine whether the scenes were completed or if reshoots were required.

The new film also has dramatic licence: the conflict is told through the eyes of two teenagers forced to take control of their destiny amid the chaos of the battle and their escape.

Ka Whawhai Tonu was directed by Michael Jonathan (Tainui, Mātaatua, Te Arawa) and written by Tim Worrall (of Tūhoe descent) with assistance from Sundance Native Lab.

The producers are Piripi Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) and Thomas Toby Parkinson.

Pioneer filmmaker Ramai Hayward pictured in Te Awamutu with the poster she designed for her future husband Rudall Hayward's 1940 film Rewi's Last Stand. Ramai starred in the film and was guest of honour when it was screened at The Regent in 1993. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Ka Whawhai Tonu is possibly the first of its kind in New Zealand and globally, with my commitment to partnering with multiple indigenous iwi, hapū, and whānau to produce a film that carries an authentic narrative based on real accounts of the survivors of the siege at Ōrākau,” Jonathan said.

“I am incredibly proud of my cast and crew, many of whom are descendants of the heroes of this battle.

“This is a significant story for us as Māori, Pākehā, Pasifika and others to acknowledge, learn and unite.”

The film stars Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto) as Rewi Maniapoto and features Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao), Miriama Smith (Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa), newcomers Paku Fernandez (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) and Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas (Tūhoe), as well as British actor Jason Flemyng, who has appeared in X-Men: First Class, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

“To be a paddler for the Ka Whawhai Tonu waka telling our stories our way is incredible,” said Morrison.

“My first day on set I asked Haturini to bless me, and a white butterfly danced around me.

“I heard Carey Carter call ‘karawhiua’ instead of action! E patuki tahi te manawa … a deep voice rose from within ‘E hoa … ka whawhai tonu mātou mō āke āke āke’.”

Temuera Morrison plays Rewi Maniapoto in Ka Whawhai Tonu.

Those were the words Maniapoto is said to have shouted as he made his last stand (”Friend, we will fight on forever, forever and forever!”). They continue to lead calls for Māori sovereignty.

Flemyng said he was proud to have made a living and travelled the world as an actor.

“I have made 140 movies in nearly every corner of the world, but no country and no people have moved and thrilled me like the community I found in New Zealand.

“It is, and will I suspect always be, my lifetime favourite place. My people. My country. Always.”

Cliff Curtis as Wi Toka and Te Wakaunua Te Kurapa as Te Whenuanui in Ka Whawhi Tonu.

Mark Chamberlain, general manager for Transmission Films, said Ka Whawhai Tonu was the first te ao Māori story to be told in such an authentic and accurate way.

“Transmission Films is incredibly proud to be bringing this film to cinemas nationwide and beyond.”

Worrall said it had been a great privilege “to be part of telling this story to honour our courageous ancestors who fought and died to ensure that we survived”.

Parkinson said: “This is one of the most important events in Aotearoa New Zealand history and I am so proud of our team and excited to bring this story to the big screen.

“This is a story told for the first time from an indigenous point of view and will change the way we view history.”



