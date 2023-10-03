Taupō Nui-a-Tia College's team won the inter-schools badminton shield. Standing, from left: Keidyn Yamagishi, Brodie Purvis, Lizzy Ramsay, Sascha Percival-Moore, Cameron Purvis and Adam O'Leary. Kneeling: Caitie Mitchell, Thomas Ramsay, Amelia Beavon and Joey Salonga.

Taupō Nui-a-Tia College's team won the inter-schools badminton shield. Standing, from left: Keidyn Yamagishi, Brodie Purvis, Lizzy Ramsay, Sascha Percival-Moore, Cameron Purvis and Adam O'Leary. Kneeling: Caitie Mitchell, Thomas Ramsay, Amelia Beavon and Joey Salonga.

It was another successful day of badminton for the four schools involved in the Annual Inter-Schools Tournament, now in its 16th year.

In that time, over 500 students have taken part.

Congratulations go to the overall winners for 2023: Taupō Nui-a-Tia College.

However, it was by no means plain sailing for the winners at the end of the singles, and going into the doubles rounds, with the Taupō Nui-a-Tia Boys with three wins and one loss, and the Tauhara Girls with the same.

All the pressure for the two leading schools was on the doubles.

With the Number Two for each school still even, and one win to the Taupō Nui-a-Tia Boys and one to the Tauhara Girls, the final push was on both schools’ Number One pairings.

Again, one boys’ win went to Taupō Nui-a-Tia and the girls’ to Tauhara, so it was all about the points.

Two points, and no more, divided the final result.

By contrast, in 2022, three points divided the schools and Tauhara won.

Both teams had been on the edge of their seats as they closely watched the final games, trying to work out who was in the lead.

Not depicted by the overall game results were the close scores by individual students from both Tongariro and Te Kura o Hirangi throughout the day.

Tūrangi Badminton Club would like to thank school teachers/coordinators John Ham, Carla Johnson, Simon Farrow and Ben Bisley for their support on the day.

We would also like to give a big shout-out to the students from all four schools. They played a total of 54 games throughout the day, promptly stepped up for umpiring, and by their excellent behaviour and prompt change-over of games, helped to contribute to a successful day.

Results:

Girls’ Medal Winners: Tauhara College - Yuri Onda, Leesa Yada, Katie Langeveldt and Rylie French

Boys’ Medal Winners: Taupō Nui-a-Tia College - Keidyn Yamagishi, Brodie Purvis, Cameron Purvis, Adam O’Leary and Thomas Ramsay

Interschool Shield Winners (Overall): Taupō Nui-a-Tia College - Keidyn Yamagishi, Brodie Purvis, Lizzy Ramsay, Sascha Percival-Moore, Cameron Purvis and Adam O’Leary. Caitie Mitchell, Thomas Ramsay, Amelia Beavon and Joey Salonga.

2nd place: Taupō Nui- A-Tia College

3rd place: Tongariro School

4th place: Te Kura o Hirangi





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



