The warning was issued in an audit of the council’s 2024-34 long term plan consultation document, with Audit saying it considered the council’s funding assumption for coastal hazards as “unreasonable”.
On Wednesday it was announced stop banks had been confirmed as the preferred option for the town’s foreshore with the protection of the town being treated as a high priority after a shoreline management project showed $1 billion in assets in the township were at risk over the long term from hazards associated with sea-level rise.
Audit said the council had assumed 60% of shoreline protection costs ($55.8m) would be funded by Government and considered the assumption unreasonable because Government had not yet agreed to provide funding.