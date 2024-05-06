Te Awamutu Rowing Club reflected on its 2023-24 season achievements at its recent prizegiving.
One of the club’s successes was the masters squad travelling to Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel, Canterbury to compete in the New Zealand Masters Rowing Championships.
Multiple crews from Te Awamutu medalled, including the Wāhine 8 where ex-New Zealand Rowing coxswain Andy Hay led them for the race.
The girls squad had many successes during the season, especially at the New Zealand Rowing Championships where all-girls crews made the finals.
The boys crews fought hard throughout the season, achieving personal best times at regattas.
Asarina Johnson and Casey Lee Baker competed at the Aon Maadi Regatta, also in Twizel, where they placed first in the D final of the girls under-18 double sculls.
The club heads into winter training to prepare for the season ahead, with the masters gearing up for the New Zealand Masters Rowing Championships, which will be held at Lake Karāpiro later in the year.
The Te Awamutu Rowing Club open day will be held on June 8 at Lake Ngāroto.
Keep an eye on their social media pages for more information, as well as information about upcoming fundraisers.
Te Awamutu Rowing Club 2023-24 season awards:
Alya Mexted: Best Coaching Cup
Isla Joyce: Coxswain Cup
Casey Lee Baker: Best School Girl Rower
Hunter Coleman: Best School Boy Rower
Tessa Chappell: Most Promising Women’s Rower
Maiara Moimoi: Best First-year Women’s Rower
Keegan Jordaan: Best First-year Oarsman
Tira O’Carroll: Most Promising Oarsman
Gordon O’Carroll: Most Improved Rower
Wāhine 8: Best Club Crew
Pip Leppard: Most Improved Masters Rower
Wendy Reynolds: Most Dedicated Rower
Asarina Johnson: Sportsmanship Cup
David Potts: Most Club Spirit
Tanya McDermott: Most Dedicated Masters’ Rower
Brodie Hewlett: Ladies Novice Rowing Cup