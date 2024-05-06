Alya Mexted was awarded the Best Coaching Cup at the Te Awamutu Rowing Club 2023-24 season awards.

Te Awamutu Rowing Club reflected on its 2023-24 season achievements at its recent prizegiving.

One of the club’s successes was the masters squad travelling to Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel, Canterbury to compete in the New Zealand Masters Rowing Championships.

Multiple crews from Te Awamutu medalled, including the Wāhine 8 where ex-New Zealand Rowing coxswain Andy Hay led them for the race.

The girls squad had many successes during the season, especially at the New Zealand Rowing Championships where all-girls crews made the finals.

The boys crews fought hard throughout the season, achieving personal best times at regattas.

Asarina Johnson and Casey Lee Baker competed at the Aon Maadi Regatta, also in Twizel, where they placed first in the D final of the girls under-18 double sculls.

The club heads into winter training to prepare for the season ahead, with the masters gearing up for the New Zealand Masters Rowing Championships, which will be held at Lake Karāpiro later in the year.

The Te Awamutu Rowing Club open day will be held on June 8 at Lake Ngāroto.

Keep an eye on their social media pages for more information, as well as information about upcoming fundraisers.

Isla Joyce was awarded the Coxswain Cup at the Te Awamutu Rowing Club 2023-24 season awards.

Te Awamutu Rowing Club 2023-24 season awards:

Alya Mexted: Best Coaching Cup

Isla Joyce: Coxswain Cup

Casey Lee Baker: Best School Girl Rower

Hunter Coleman: Best School Boy Rower

Tessa Chappell: Most Promising Women’s Rower

Maiara Moimoi: Best First-year Women’s Rower

Keegan Jordaan: Best First-year Oarsman

Tira O’Carroll: Most Promising Oarsman

Gordon O’Carroll: Most Improved Rower

Wāhine 8: Best Club Crew

Pip Leppard: Most Improved Masters Rower

Wendy Reynolds: Most Dedicated Rower

Asarina Johnson: Sportsmanship Cup

David Potts: Most Club Spirit

Tanya McDermott: Most Dedicated Masters’ Rower

Brodie Hewlett: Ladies Novice Rowing Cup



