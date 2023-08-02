Nathan Wilson next to his artwork at Blue Gallery in Hamilton. Photo / Kate Durie

Nathan Wilson of Ngāhinapōuri has been selected as a finalist in the National Youth Art Awards 2023.

An event was held at the Blue Gallery located at 3 Anzac Parade in Hamilton on Friday, July 28 for the opening of the event and awards evening. The exhibition runs until August 13.

The inspiration for his piece on display was from New Year’s when he and some friends travelled to a beach up north.

“A friend has a private beach up there, so we were all out under the stars, talking and exploring this beautiful place, the ocean, land and sky. It was a beautiful place and this is how I remember that time,” says Nathan.

Nathan applied online to become a finalist.

“It was my first time applying, so I am stoked to be here alongside all these beautiful artists and their work,” says Nathan.

Nathan has been creating art since he started high school, and went to study fine art and majored in graphic design at Whitecliffe College Of Arts And Design in Auckland.

“I make sure that I paint most evenings so I have a lot of artwork at home and in the works,” says Nathan.

Nathan wants to encourage people to have the confidence to enter art into award opportunities.

“It is quite nerve-racking, but I am happy to have it out there for people to see,” he says.

On Nathan’s website, he says his works are observations of his reality. They are depictions of his deepest thoughts, emotions, experiences and dreams. He encourages everyone to take a step into his mind and hopes they can inspire or be beneficial to people in some way.

Nathan sells pieces through his website and Instagram.

Nathan’s Instagram: instagram.com/nat3wilson/

Website: nat3wilson.company.site/