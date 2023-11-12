18-year-old arrested in Hamilton charged with two charges of aggravated robbery of a commercial premises and two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. Photo / File

An 18-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with the aggravated robbery of a commercial premises and two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Police were called to reports of the aggravated robberies at business premises on November 6 and 7.

Police were still appealing for information to apprehend four other people who were also believed to be involved, and for selling stolen tobacco and vape products.

Hamilton Police were following “positive lines of enquiry” to locate those involved.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts or any information was urged to contact Police via 105 quoting file number 231106/6849. Those who wish to give information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.





