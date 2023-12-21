Members and ex-members of Arohena branch of Rural Women New Zealand celebrate 85 years - Maria Blackwell (left), Phillipa Wood, Cecile Brawn, Desiree Bryant, Pat Bayley, Keri Taylor (president of Arohena branch Rural Women NZ), Rosemary Chick, Cathy Prendergast, Bev Bayly, Denise Powell (Waipa provincial president RWNZ) and Judy Sherriff.

The Arohena branch of Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) recently celebrated a milestone, its 85th anniversary at the Arohena Hall.

The event was attended by many locals and visitors, RWNZ Waipā provincial president Denise Powell, members and neighbours from the Wharepapa South branch and other Rural Women branches.

Over the years, the group have been known as the Women’s Division of the Farmers Union, Women’s Division of Federated Farmers of New Zealand and now Rural Women New Zealand.

Their first official meeting was held on March 2, 1938, and the first president was Ivy Bryan.

Meetings have been held in members’ homes, Smyth Brothers and Boryer’s Mill Haldown on Pukewhau Rd and in the Arohena Hall, which opened in 1956.

The branch fundraised and purchased the four sections of land, known as Otumu Township, on which the Arohena Hall was erected and the land was given to the Hall Society in 1953.

They also raised money for the addition of the supper room next door, while the piano was also purchased and donated to the hall in 1975.

During World War II a second RW branch was formed called Otumu and after the war, the two branches amalgamated.

Special highlights of events organised by the Arohena branch include a wool promotion day in 1982, an original lamb recipe day in 1984 and raising a significant amount of money for the Philips Search & Rescue Trust helicopter rescue service from Taupō.

The branch arranged for the Waikato Blood Service to come to Arohena twice a year for 16 years.

In combination with Federated Farmers and the Social Committee, an annual potluck dinner was held for many years and they had many interesting guest speakers including Sir Colin Meads and Sir Patrick Hogan.

Over the past 85 years, the Arohena branch has had some amazing members.

To name just a few, firstly there was Florence Yates, a foundation member. She and her husband Jim discovered the golden tōtara tree in about 1929 and now it can be purchased from most nurseries throughout New Zealand.

The Yates family have been in Arohena for 100 years now and in 1958 the Rose Bowl was purchased and is in memory of Florence.

Moira Hunter was a member for 52 years and a tōtara was planted by the branch in the Arohena School grounds in her honour in 2000.

Cecil (right) and Jack Emmett were members of the Arohena community for a long time.

Cecil Emmett and her husband Jack died in the Air New Zealand Flight TE901 crash on Mt Erebus in 1979.

Cecil had been a member for 25 years in Arohena and was also Waipā provincial secretary.

Patricia Bayley served as Arohena president as well as president of Waipā provincial and later had the honour of being the first woman to be elected as a co-opted executive member to Waikato Federated Farmers.

Another branch member for many years, Allison Kay - a talented china painter - was chosen to hand-paint a rose porcelain plate, which was presented to Lady Beattie, the New Zealand Governor-General’s wife, at the Te Awamutu Centennial celebrations in 1984.

Together with Allison, Margaret Johnstone, Stella Rolph-Smith, Ata Ellery, Phillipa Keyte and Elfie Podevin formed the Arohena China Painters group and in 1969 formed the Waikato Association of China Painters.

Current and longtime branch member Robyn Klos founded Te Awamutu-based Graceland Group of Services, now Enrich+, in 1990 and was the chief executive for many years.

Robyn was Arohena’s first woman Justice of the Peace and also served for nine years as Wharepūhunga ward councillor in the Ōtorohanga District Council.

Member Cathy Prendergast’s family has also been in Arohena for 100 years.

Cathy’s mother Monica Oliver and grandmother May Oliver were also members, as were a number of her aunties.

Cathy is the Wharepūhunga ward councillor, taking over from Robyn, and is deputy chair of the Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust, which owns The Lines Company.

Judy Board, who recently left Arohena after being involved with the branch for 18 years, has been involved with Waipā Provincial in various capacities.

Judy represented New Zealand in masters hockey and won a hoard of medals in competitions.

She is a talented designer and dressmaker. In 2012, Judy was the first New Zealander to have designed and made an evening gown to win at an international pageant - Miss Teen USA 2012.

President Keri Taylor is a fine example of the entrepreneurial spirit as she has in the last three years established her own native tree nursery, growing 25,000 plants in Ngaroma.

The Arohena Hall. Photo / Natalie Akoorie

Arohena RWNZ have two current life members, Christine Sinton and Monica Oliver, and three bar of honour members past, Joan Heron, Cecil Emmett and present Christine Sinton.

There are nine branch members at present.

Throughout the past 85 years, members have been involved naturally with their families, many working on the land beside their husbands, some working in Te Awamutu or Hamilton, all serving the Arohena community through school, playcentre, Sunday school, the Hall Society, the Social Committee, church, being on the First Aid and First Response Team.

Members have fundraised for various groups in need in New Zealand and overseas, have helped in times of crisis and supported those in need in Arohena.

The group would like to thank all past and present members for being so community-minded, showing leadership and coming together to represent and have a voice on behalf of rural women in the district, region and in New Zealand.





