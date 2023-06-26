The new Te Karoro Nature Precinct includes Hamilton Zoo, Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park, Hamilton Observatory and Everyday Eatery. Photo / Supplied

Waikato developments dominated the New Zealand Institute of Architects’ (NZIA) local Bay of Plenty and Waikato Architecture Awards 2023, with 15 of 21 winning projects located in the mighty Waikato.

One of the local winners was Hamilton Zoo’s new entrance, designed by Edwards White Architects, which won the award in the public architecture category alongside the Cambridge Police base (by PAUA Architects) and Rotorua’s Sir Howard Morrison Centre (by Shand Shelton and First Light Studio).

The judges said the Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park Entry Precinct was an “excellent example” of how good design can create “a unique and memorable experience” for visitors.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says: “It’s a stunning and top-class addition to our visitor offering, and it’s wonderful to see it formally recognised with this win.”

Edwards White director Daniel Smith said the team was “immensely proud” of winning the award.

“To have achieved success for Te Kaaroro and to contribute to Kirikiriroa’s beautiful public spaces is fantastic. It’s a win for our whole design team.”

Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park Entry Precinct by Edwards White Architects.

Meanwhile, the Chateau Tongariro Hotel, nominated as part of NZIA’s Western Architecture Awards, won the Enduring Architecture Award, which celebrates projects that are 25 years or more in age.

The judges said the Chateau Tongariro, which opened in 1929, embodies “a timeless elegance” and is rooted deeply in New Zealand’s heritage.

“Designed by Timaru-based architect Herbert Hall, the neo-Georgian hotel was constructed of reinforced concrete but designed to resemble a traditional Georgian brick building.

“The Chateau represents architectural excellence in an era when the country was uncertain about its vernacular but aspired to showcase its wonder.”

Ruapehu District Mayor Weston Kirton accepted the award on behalf of the hotel.

The Grand Chateau Tongariro won the Enduring Architecture Award 2023.

“The Chateau has been one of New Zealand’s grandest hotels with a historic value that has contributed both charm and character to the region,” Kirton said.

“The hotel has stood as a testament to the elegance and craftsmanship of the past. Its distinctive appearance was a symbol of Ruapehu’s tourism heritage that contributed to the overall tourism appeal of the region.”

The hotel closed permanently on February 5 due to safety concerns and is now under the guardianship of the Department of Conservation.

“[We are] hopeful that any outstanding issues can be resolved shortly, clearing the way for a new operator and allowing the Chateau Tongariro to reopen as soon as possible,” Kirton says.

The Bay of Plenty and Waikato Architecture Awards 2023 were judged by Megan Scott, of Megan Scott Architect, Brendon Gordon, of Brendon Gordon Architects, Daniel Barrington, of Klein, and architectural graduate Courtney Smith-Frank.

The NZIA crowns outstanding local projects across its eight regional branches every year. The awards jury will then create a shortlist from all regional winners for the national awards.

For all regional architecture award winners across NZIA’s eight branches go to their website.

Waikato and Bay of Plenty Architecture Award winners

Commercial Architecture

● Rabobank Tower (Hamilton), Union Square by Chow: Hill Architects

● Vantage (Tauranga) by Edwards White Architects

● Taupō Airport Terminal by Shelter Architects

Education

● Te Kura o Te Whānau a Apanui (Omaio) by DCA Architects of Transformation and MOAA Architects in association

● Te Wharekura o Ngā Purapura o Te Aroha (Te Awamutu) by MOAA Architects

Housing

● Ranch Puke (Mt Maunganui) by Architecture Bureau

● Panorama (Coromandel) by Edwards White Architects

● Screened Gables (Hamilton) by Edwards White Architects

● Coastal Retreat (Thames) by Mercer and Mercer Architects

● Slide House (Mt Maunganui) by Mercer and Mercer Architects

● G House (Taupo) by Parsonson Architects

● Tent House (Tairua) by SGA - Strachan Group Architects

Housing — Alterations & Additions

● Terrace Red (Hamilton) by Architecture Bureau

Housing — Multi Unit

● Cambridge Townhouses by Christopher Beer Architects

● Manning Street (Hamilton) by Edwards White Architects

Public Architecture

● Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park Entry Precinct by Edwards White Architects

● Cambridge Police Base by PAUA Architects

● Sir Howard Morrison Centre (Rotorua) by Shand Shelton and First Light Studio

Small Project Architecture

● The Urban Tramping Hut (Rotorua) by Bellbird Architect

● Deep Cover (Tamahere) by Edwards White Architects

● Beach Hut (Coromandel) by SGA - Strachan Group Architects