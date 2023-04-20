Hamilton City Brass joins Cantando Choir for the Anzac Reflections concert.

Two of Waikato’s long-established musical groups are collaborating to present a concert inspired by the spirit of Anzac Day. Anzac commemorations are dear to the hearts of both Cantando Choir and Hamilton City Brass and they are looking forward to presenting Anzac Reflections, a moving concert dedicated to the camaraderie and memory of this nation-defining legacy.

One of Cantando’s founding principles is to provide performance opportunities for young musicians and the choir is proud to be presenting a specially-commissioned New Zealand work by promising young local pianist and composer Fergus Byett.

Originally hailing from the shores of Lake Taupō, Fergus moved to Hamilton in 2019 to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Music, majoring in Classical Performance (piano) at the University of Waikato, where he was also a Sir Edmund Hillary Scholar.

Under the tutelage of Katherine Austin, he completed his degree in 2021, and is now pursuing his Honours qualification. As a pianist, he placed second in the most recent University of Waikato Concerto Competition, and in 2019, his trio won the University’s Chamber Music Competition.

The concert will include a specially commissioned work by promising young local pianist and composer, Fergus Byett.

Fergus is also a keen composer, and his choral and orchestral works have won national competitions and been performed across the North Island. He is a member of both the St Peter’s Cathedral Choir and the Hamilton Civic Choir and is also an itinerant piano teacher at Sacred Heart Girls’ College.

At the end of 2022, Cantando commissioned Fergus to compose a short choral piece for the choir to present at this Anzac concert. The result is Te Ngākau, Ē, which Fergus describes as a “waiata tangi (lament) composed for the fallen soldiers lost at war while serving overseas”. The choir has very much enjoyed preparing it for this world premiere performance.

Under the musical direction of Kolitha Jayatunge, Cantando has selected a beautiful programme for the concert.

Under the musical direction of Kolitha Jayatunge, Cantando has selected a beautiful programme including May The Road Rise To Meet You by David Hamilton; Howard Goodall’s Love Divine and Hymn For Anzac Day by Colin Gibson and Shirley Erena Murray. There Is A Season by Greg Gilpin draws on the emotive biblical text from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8,11 which helps us to understand that “there is a time... a season... for every purpose under heaven”.

Hamilton City Brass under the musical direction of Mason Elliot will perform several pieces written especially for Anzac Day by New Zealand brass band composer Dwayne Bloomfield, Behold the Narrows from the Hills and Passchendaele. Principal cornet Todd Smith will delight with The Watermill and Simon Winship will present A Letter Home on tenor horn. Wagner’s Procession to the Minster and Psalm 104 (Bless the Lord, O My Soul) will complete the band’s programme.

The choir and band will come together to perform Ka Waiata Ki A Maria, arranged by Hamilton City Brass’ very own Te Reo Genefaas, as well as the perennial Anzac favourite Abide with Me. Favourites from Sir Karl Jenkin’s The Armed Man, Agnus Dei and Benedictus, will feature, along with the hymn from Finlandia, Be Still My Soul.

Following Anzac Reflections, Hamilton City Brass will commence preparations for the 2023 New Zealand Brass Band Championships to be held in Christchurch mid-year. “The Contest”, as it is affectionally known amongst brass bands, is the pinnacle of brass band competition in New Zealand. This year more than 30 bands will gather in Christchurch to compete across four different grades.

Hamilton City Brass will compete in the A-Grade and are looking to repeat their success of 2022 when they placed third in the A-Grade - their best result in more than 90 years. Band musicians will also compete in the hotly-contested solo and party events at both junior and open levels.

The Details

What: Anzac Reflections

When: Saturday, April 29, 3pm

Where: Chapel of Christ the King, St Paul’s Collegiate School, 77 Hukanui Road, Hamilton

Tickets: General Admission: $20, under 12-years: $10. Concert ticket pre-sales are available from: info@cantando.org.nz. Door sales are available - cash only.