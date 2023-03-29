ANZ Future Captains Manuella Ennion and Inagaro Ennion with Magic captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick at the ANZ Premiership match at the Claudelands Arena. Photo / Bruce Lim, Michael Bradley Photography

Hamilton netballer Manuella Ennion scored the experience of a lifetime when she won the opportunity to meet her ANZ Premiership idols at the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic-Northern Mystics match at Globox Arena earlier this month, after being named an ANZ Future Captain.

Manuella, 11, who plays netball for Horsham Downs School, experienced what it’s like to be an ANZ Premiership player when she led the teams onto the court, got up close with the players, and caught the action from prime courtside seats.

Manuella’s sibling Inangaro Ennion was able to join her. Manuella said it was really nerve-wracking at the start, but it ended up being an amazing experience.

“My favourite part of the experience was being able to give the players high-fives on the court. It was so cool to see how high they could jump, and how far their reach is.

Manuella has big dreams for her future. “I really want to play professionally when I’m older,” she said.

ANZ Bank of New Zealand head of sponsorship Sarah Rogan said ANZ is committed to its support of netball from grassroots players in the community to the elite players in the ANZ Premiership and the Silver Ferns.

“That’s why we’re giving 98 young netball fans, like Manuella, the chance to meet their idols of the ANZ Premiership and experience the magic of a live game.

“Sport is incredibly important to a child’s wellbeing and what better way to be inspired to get involved than to watch those at the top of their game.

“We hope this opportunity shows these young fans how far they can go with netball and inspires them to follow their dreams into the game.”

ANZ has supported netball from grassroots games in the community to the elite level for the past 14 years.

Applications for the ANZ Future Captains programme are now open at ANZcourtside.co.nz.