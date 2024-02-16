A Direct Animal Action protest outside the 2016 Waikato Rodeo at Kihikihi. Photo / Dean Taylor

Anti-rodeo protesters will gather at the Waikato Rodeo tomorrow to protest against animal abuse for entertainment taking place on council-owned land at Kihikihi Domain.

Animal advocacy organisation Direct Animal Action (DAA) is co-ordinating the protest and will be encouraging people not to attend the rodeo.

Spokesperson Apollo Taito says the group has been protesting against the Waikato Rodeo, and other rodeos across the country, for nearly a decade.

“Enough is enough,” he says.

“We’ve written to Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan advocating that the council no longer allow the Waikato Rodeo, or any rodeo events, to take place at Kihikihi Domain or other council-owned land.

“In our letter, we asked the mayor to consider replacing the rodeo event with something more suited to the needs of the community and the values of the council.

“Country fairs, farmers’ markets and food festivals would be welcomed by the community, along with a more diverse range of reputable sports and recreational activities.

“We’ve also spoken with Ange Holt, chair of the Te Awamutu and Kihikihi Community Board, advocating for the board to endorse our call for a stop to the rodeo from 2025.

“In addition, we’ve got a new Government after people voted for change. We hope this change of direction for our country will mean positive outcomes for animals used in rodeo.

“The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) said they are bringing forward a review of the Code of Welfare for Rodeo following a legal challenge of rodeo in the High Court by the New Zealand Animal Law Association and SAFE.

Te Awamutu cowboy Te Hiko Neill on his way to winning the second division bull riding competition at the 50th Jubilee Kihikihi Rodeo in 2010. Photo / Cathy Asplin

“NAWAC are talking about removing the worst aspects of rodeo, including spurring, flank strapping, calf roping, bull riding and steer wrestling.

“If NAWAC followed through on this, it would effectively see the end of rodeo in our country, including in the Waikato. It can’t happen soon enough.

“Every year, young calves, bulls and horses are bullied, abused and killed by so-called cowboys, all for the entertainment of a minority,” he says.

“There’s no place for rodeo in modern Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Community board chair Ange Holt says the contact from Direct Animal Action arrived too late for her or her board to make any recommendations before this year’s event.

“I suggested they put together a submission for the board, with any support from the community showing they were opposed to the rodeo at Kihikihi, and present it during the year so it could be considered and a recommendation made before the 2025 event.

“We don’t meet until the end of February, so our hands are tied.”

Mayor Susan O’Regan says she received two letters opposing the rodeo at Kihikihi, including one from Direct Animal Action.

“I replied to both, pointing out Waikato Rodeo held a lease for part of Kihikihi Domain which was in place until 2031.

“We would be reluctant to terminate any lease without good cause, so as long as the Waikato Rodeo meets all laws and codes, we would not consider any action.”

O’Regan says the appropriateness of rodeo events is a matter for national debate.

“My hope is the protest tomorrow is peaceful and the rodeo proceeds without any animals being harmed.”

