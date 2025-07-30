A rooster ran on to the pitch during the All Blacks versus France at FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

All Blacks v France: Rooster’s happy ending after surprise appearance during match

A rooster ran on to the pitch during the All Blacks versus France at FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

The story of the unusual pitch invader of the All Blacks v France match in Hamilton has a happy ending.

In the second half of the match on July 19, a rooster turned heads as it ran along the field sidelines and across the pitch.

FMG Stadium Waikato director Ben Slatter said the feathered guest had been snuck in by a member of the public.

“It was ... not part of any official activity or promotion.

“The rooster made its way on to the pitch briefly, surprising both staff and spectators.