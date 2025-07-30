“Our team responded quickly and safely ushered the rooster from the field. It was taken to a safe location near the stadium.”
Slatter said Animal Control had been advised and the team was reviewing procedures “to prevent similar incidents in future events”.
Under the stadium’s conditions of entry, animals, apart from service dogs, are not permitted.
“The individual involved [in the rooster incident] was escorted from the venue, and their ticket was cancelled in line with these conditions.”
The bird appeared to be let loose close to aisle 31, near the top of the steps. It made its way to the front row, then ran along the sidelines towards the French side’s goalposts.
It briefly crossed the pitch and ran towards the other side of the stadium, where it was caught by security.
The incident briefly drew some fans’ attention away from the game, with people jumping up to follow the rooster’s progress.
After the match, a lot of people commented about the rooster on social media, wondering about its fate and how it got into the stadium.
This week, Hamilton City Council shared an update.
“Many of you spotted our unexpected (and slightly panicked) feathered guest when a fan released a rooster on to the field ... as a tribute to the French rugby team.
“Our rooster friend has [now] found a loving home with one of our amazing staff members and is settling in beautifully.”
The social media update credited HLive NZ and Hamilton Adopt a Dog for giving the “Hamilton-famous” rooster a happy ending.
The Gallic Rooster or Coq Gaulois is a national symbol of France.
Since 1911, supporters of Les Bleus have made it a fan tradition to smuggle roosters into French stadiums and release them, as well as stadiums around the world.
The Hamilton incident follows a similar scenario in 2011, when a fan tried to sneak a rooster into Napier’s McLean Park in his coat during the Rugby World Cup clash between France and Canada.
Two roosters were also snuck into Wellington Stadium in 2009.
Danielle Zollickhofer is the Waikato news director and a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.