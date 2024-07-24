Waikato University Conservatorium of Music students, from left, Sophia Yang, Edward Smith, Grace Burt and Isabella Reid and pianist Francis Cowan.

The music scene is buzzing as Te Awamutu Concerts Alive! announces a Student Showcase Concert featuring talented soloists from the Waikato University Conservatorium of Music.

The show, scheduled for 2pm, Sunday will take place at St John’s Anglican Church.

It promises to be a glorious afternoon of music, with performances by four rising stars: Isabella Reid, Edward Smith, Grace Burt, and Sophia Yang.

Accompanied by renowned pianist Francis Cowan, the soloists will captivate the audience with solos and duets from Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte and Marriage of Figaro, among other delightful songs.