Property owners and residents were to be notified of the change before work happens to replace street signs and update maps. Photo / Supplied

The ongoing debate about changing the names of Hamilton streets that honoured colonial figures responsible for "anguish and injustice" to Māori iwi in the Waikato has seen a Hamilton East street and park renamed.

The city council says the new Māori names "better reflect the city's heritage".

The new names, approved last month by the council's Community Committee, see Von Tempsky Street changed to Putikitiki Street and the nearby Dawson Park to Te Wehenga Park.

The city council says: "The new te reo Māori names serve as an opportunity to revive original place names that have a closer relationship to the whenua (land), reflect the area's history and are significant to mana whenua".

Von Tempsky Street was named in 1906 after Major Gustavus Ferdinand von Tempsky (1828-1868), who was described as a charismatic Prussian artist, adventurer and leader of the Forest Rangers during the New Zealand Wars.

Dawson Park was named after Captain Thomas Dawson, who eventually settled in Hamilton and served on the Hamilton Borough Council before becoming mayor.

A report by New Zealand historian and author Vincent O'Malley was commissioned by Hamilton City Council and Waikato-Tainui to allow the mayor and council members to consider proposals with regard to the renaming of Hamilton to Kirikiriroa and for Von Tempsky, Bryce and Grey streets to also be renamed.

O'Malley's report does not discuss the renaming proposal, but examines the historical evidence concerning the naming of these streets and Hamilton, before providing a historical background of the individuals: von Tempsky, John Bryce, Sir George Grey and Captain John Fane Charles Hamilton.

The council says Putikitiki references the gully area behind Hamilton East School which was part of the Putikitiki block that Ngāti Parekirangi, a subtribe of Ngāti Wairere, occupied prior to 1864.

"During discussions, it was noted that tikitiki is the traditional 'top-knot' hairstyle worn by high-ranking Māori chiefs and warriors.

"Te Wehenga is the historic Ngāti Parekirangi - Ngāti Haanui urupa (burial ground) that was destroyed when the road cutting went through this land next to the school. The site is considered sacred and the new name recognises the significance of the place for mana whenua Ngāti Wairere."

Councillor Mark Bunting says the case for change was well made and supported by mana whenua along with the Hamilton East School, street residents and businesses. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Community Committee chair, councillor Mark Bunting, said when we have robust debate, courageous conversations and are able to listen to each other, we can come together and get the best outcomes for our community.

"The case for change was well made and supported by mana whenua along with the Hamilton East School, street residents and businesses. We've approved the street and park renaming but it isn't erasing our history.

"The way we're sharing our history and acknowledging our past is changing around the world. It's a positive thing and this is part of the journey we have been on to enhance the wellbeing of all Hamiltonians," said Bunting.

The council says the street was renamed in line with its current Naming of Roads, Open Spaces and Council Facilities Policy, which sets out the process for consultation with residents, businesses and iwi.

The council says the street was renamed in line with its current Naming of Roads, Open Spaces and Council Facilities Policy, which sets out the process for consultation with residents, businesses and iwi.

No other roads were renamed as part of this application including the connecting Dawson Street, which has not been changed. No changes have been proposed to the process to rename existing roads.

• Excerpt from the report by historian and author Vincent O'Malley, commissioned by Hamilton City Council and Waikato-Tainui.

Gustavus Ferdinand von Tempsky

Gustavus Ferdinand von Tempsky was born in East Prussia on 15 February 1828. He came from a prominent military family and attended cadet school in Berlin.

Von Tempsky was made captain of the company of Forest Rangers in New Zealand.

His company took part in several skirmishes and battles against the Māori during the Māori Land Wars, including an attack on residents of Rangiaowhia who were women, children and elderly men, sent there in the belief that the British forces would respect its status as a place of safety and sanctuary for non-combatants.

He was killed in 1868 by Titokowaru's party. Von Tempsky had achieved almost folk hero status among many Pākehā during his short time in New Zealand and his death was widely mourned. Although he remains a romantic figure for some, in recent times his reputation has undergone closer examination and critique.

• The full report can be read online here.