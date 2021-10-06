The New Zealand flag was left on the ground after being cut from its halyard at Anzac Green. Photo / Supplied.

The New Zealand flag was left on the ground after being cut from its halyard at Anzac Green. Photo / Supplied.

Members of the Te Awamutu Royal New Zealand Returned and Services' Association (RSA) are "very upset" after an alleged disrespectful act of vandalism.

On Saturday, a member of the public reported to Te Awamutu Museum staff that the New Zealand flag that flies at Anzac Green was cut from its flagpole halyard and left on the ground.

A picture shows a clean cut to the halyard.

Anzac Green serves as a memorial recognising local people who did not return from service, instead paying the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

"The action was disrespectful to our national flag and to all those who have served protecting our nation," says a RSA spokesperson.

"The most upsetting thing is that the flag was just left on the ground."

The flag, which is owned by the Te Awamutu RSA, was kept safe over the weekend at the Te Awamutu Museum and it has since been returned to the club along with the halyard.

A Te Awamutu RSA spokesperson has reported that Waipa District Council parks and reserves supervisor Craig McCurdy will replace the halyard.

"We are very thankful and appreciative that they have agreed to put the halyard back up because we need it for the Armistice Day."

Normally, the flag is raised and lowered every day.

The matter has been reported to the police.