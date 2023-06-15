Richard Goodson (left) as Farmer Bean and Adam White as Farmer Bunce in Playbox Theatre's production of Fantastic Mr Fox. Photo / Geoff Lewis

Hamilton theatre is bouncing back from Covid restrictions if the response to the casting call for Hamilton Playbox’s production of Fantastic Mr Fox is any indication.

Playbox will open Fantastic Mr Fox on July 1. The work of author Roald Dahl (1916-1990) is one of a series of such loved tales including The BFG (Big Friendly Giant), The Twits, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Witches.

Director Lorna Ashton enjoys Dahl because his characters are full of foibles and he tells it like it is.

“I love doing Roald Dahl’s books adapted into plays by David Wood. He knew Dahl so his stage adaptation is true to the book.’’

Farmer Bean and Farmer Bunce with rescued poultry. Photo / Kerry Williams

Planning for Fantastic Mr Fox has been underway for more than a year but rehearsals have been quite short, Ashton says.

“I chose a short rehearsal period for a reason — it makes people conscious of learning their lines in time. They can’t put it off.”

The cast ranges from children to adults and has received one of the most enthusiastic casting responses in years.

“We’ve got a lot of new people. We had more than 60 wanting to audition, one of the largest cast responses Playbox has ever had. We could have cast it twice. They’re a very good group. They come from all over the Waikato including people who are new to Hamilton, some up from the South Island.’’

Leads include Daniel Bruce as Mr Fox, Paige McOnie as Mrs Fox, Richard Goodson as Bean, Adam White as Bunce and Russell Candy as Boggis. Lachlan Braithwaite as Badger and as the narrator.

Dahl’s story is based around Mr Fox, who cleverly keeps one paw ahead of the local farmers, Boggis, Bunce and Bean, as he helps himself to their poultry. The farmers try everything, even digging Fox and his family out of their burrow and burying them in it. But Fox outwits them all and invites all his other burrowing friends to a feast at the farmers’ expense.

Usually in the director’s chair, Ashton found herself on stage earlier this year as the posh Lady Cravenshire in Calendar Girls. She is in rehearsals for Not My Cup of Tea by A.F. Groff that will be presented at the annual Theatre Fest. The festival has its local finals in Tauranga in July, regionals in Taupo in September, and national finals in Christchurch in October.

Hamilton Playbox Community Theatre’s production of Fantastic Mr Fox, directed by Lorna Ashton, with production by Elizabeth Sheppard, can be enjoyed from July 1 to 15 at the Riverlea Theatre, 83 Riverlea Rd, Hamilton. Tickets www.iticket.co.nz or via the theatre. Details www.playbox.org.nz