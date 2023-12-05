The superbike racing commanded a crowd at Taupō's International Motorsport Park.

The 2023 New Zealand Superbike Championships (NZSBK) got off to a strong start in Taupō last weekend.

The International Motorsport Park played host to the combined Suzuki International Series and New Zealand Superbike Championships first round event over two days with highly variable weather conditions.

However, this wasn’t enough to deter the sizable crowd or to stop riders from giving it their all, with often-impressive results.

Whakatāne’s Suzuki International Series and national superbike champion Mitch Rees was among the standouts, qualifying fastest in the premier F1/Superbikes class before scooping two firsts and second place finish in the next three points races.

The F2/Supersport 600 class’s fastest qualifier was Invercargill’s Cormac Buchanan, and the supermoto class was dominated by visiting Brit Davey Todd.

Taupō's Karl Hooper used the home advantage to full effect by racking up the F3/Pro Twins’ best times.

That leaves dual-class rider Hooper a single point behind the Post Classic Pre-89 Senior class leader Gian Louie.

Craig Coulam of Papakura went all out in the Formula Sport Senior Class, beating out fastest qualifier Richard Markham-Barrett of Paraparaumu.

Not everyone was so lucky, with a costly crash for Markham-Barrett in race two that was not of his doing.

Jesse Stroud, son of former national superbike champion Andrew Stroud, had an unbeaten run in the Supersport 300 class.

Christchurch’s Jordan Leslie, Invercargill’s Jon Rawcliffe and Auckland’s Scott Findlay were also perfect in their respective races for Post Classic class honours.

In the F1 sidecars, Panmure’s Adam Unsworth and Whanganui’s Bryce Rose finished the weekend 10 points ahead of second-scoring Spike Taylor and Kendal Dunlop of Masterton.

There was a nail-biting close finish in the F2 sidecars, with pairs Peter and Lucy Dowman from Whanganui and Ian Burke and George Vennell from Edgecumbe finishing on Sunday with equal points.

Pro Twins 650cc class champion in 2021 and NZSBK series co-ordinator SJ Cavell said the riders pulled out all the stops.

“We were treated to some outstanding racing at the weekend, especially in the wet conditions on Sunday.

“Some of the skills on display in those very tricky conditions was world-class. We cannot wait to get to the second round next weekend.”

Motorcycling New Zealand road race commissioner Andy Skelton was also impressed by the skill on display.

“What a great weekend of racing! The whole mix really leaves so much on the table for the next two rounds in terms of the Suzuki International Series and also the NZSBK.

“All classes delivered both great racing and huge anticipation. The Suzuki International Series delivers such a balance of professionalism, as regards the delivery, and has the ability to engage a wide group of racers who turn out to provide a super spectacle.

“It all bodes well for a great championship for both series.”

The riders are up again next weekend in Manfeild, on the outskirts of Feilding, for round two.

Class leaders in both series after the weekend in Taupō are:

Whakatāne’s Mitch Rees (F1/Superbike class); Invercargill’s Cormac Buchanan (F2/Supersport 600 class); Taupō's Karl Hooper (F3/Pro Twins); Papakura’s Craig Coulam (Formula Sport, Senior); Whanganui’s Jeff Croot (Formula Sport, Junior); Hamilton’s Jesse Stroud (Supersport 300); Hamilton’s Nathan Finlay (GIXXER 150); Christchurch’s Diego Petrucci (Supersport 150); Hastings’ Gian Louie (Post Classics, Pre-89, Senior); Auckland’s Scott Findlay (Post Classics, Pre-89, Junior); Christchurch’s Jordan Leslie (Post Classics, Pre-95, Junior); Invercargill’s Jon Rawcliffe (Post Classics, Pre-95, Senior); Christchurch’s Jordan Leslie (Post Classics, Pre-95, Junior); Britain’s Davey Todd (Supermoto); Auckland’s Adam Unsworth and Bryce Rose (F1 Sidecars); Whanganui’s Peter and Lucy Dowman (F2 Sidecars).

