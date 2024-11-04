Machine knitting workshop in the Kihikihi Presbyterian Church Hall.

Mrs Mandeno was elected president, Mrs Titchener as secretary/treasurer and a committee of Mrs Elstob, Mrs Mitchell, Mrs Burgoyne-Thomas and Mrs Carthy.

The subscription 50 years ago was $2 a year or 50¢ a meeting. The minutes book shows at the inaugural meeting there were 45 ladies present. Today there is a smaller membership of 11, with a $20 annual subscription and $2 door raffle.

Over the 50 years, many friendships have been formed around the knitting machine and many garments and items knitted, some still in existence.

Coordinator Lorraine Flynn said although the word “machine” gave the impression the machine did it all, it still took time and a lot of patience to learn how to operate them before a successfully completed garment or item was produced.

The yarns over the years have improved and so, too, have the machines – but not necessarily the time or patience, according to Flynn.

Lorraine Flynn (right) at a 2013 club meeting with the Elspeth Coker Memorial Trophy for Best Baby Garment at the NZMKS Festival held in Tauranga.

There are not as many new machines available now and many older models have gathered dust under beds.

The club members continue to learn and share their knowledge and ideas with one another and have a garment display table each month to share ideas and help where needed.

Many of the products of their efforts over the years have been donated to various charities and hospitals where there has been a need.

Members will be celebrating the 50 years, combining it with the club’s Christmas luncheon on Wednesday, November 27.

If there are any past members who would like to join Te Awamutu Machine Knitters Club in the celebration, they should contact Lorraine Flynn, 871 8527 or 027 539 0691, by November 19.