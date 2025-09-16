In the case of No Fun At All, as they come out swinging in their fourth decade as a band, there can be no doubt that they have forged their path into the canon of melodic punk rock.

Since the 1991 beginning in the small, industrial town of Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, and the 1993 debut mini-CD Vision, No Fun At All’s name has become synonymous with fast-paced, infectious skate punk.

The band’s name was inspired by a tongue-in-cheek version of the Stooges song No Fun as covered by the Sex Pistols and the name of the band Sick Of It All, much respected stalwarts of the New York Hardcore scene.

Having come up during the early to mid-90s glory days of Swedish punk, alongside Burning Heart Records labelmates Millencolin and Satanic Surfers, No Fun At All went on a mission to outlive the ebb and flow of the scene.

Over the years, their sometimes sombre, but always gripping melodies, have become a trademark sound.

No Fun At All are proof that melodic punk can deal with serious issues, while keeping a playfulness that shines through in the celebratory live setting.

Already counting six full-length records with combined sales in the hundreds of thousands under their belt, No Fun At All released their album Seventh Wave in October 2022.

Seventh Wave is packed with the punk rock jubilation that fans around the world have come to expect from the band.

Current show setlists have seen a variety of new material, hits, fan favourites and deep cuts including It’s Not A Problem, Beat ‘em Down, Catch Me Running Round, Believers, Perfection, Spirit, The Other Side, Never Ending Stream, Lose Another Friend and the iconic Master Celebrator.

Tickets are selling fast so get yours quick and get ready for some melodic hardcore shenanigans.

The Details

What: No Fun At All (SWE) w/ Green Fever and Two Skinner (R.18)

When: Auckland’s Double Whammy! Tuesday, November 11

Tickets: including additional information at undertheradar.co.nz/tour/29337/No-Fun-At-All-SWE.utr

Win: A double pass to No Fun At All in Auckland. To be in the draw email your name, address, and daytime phone number(s) to hnfthcomps@gmail.com, with NFAA in the subject, by midday Friday, October 10.

Competition by Fill The House Tickets Project – proudly supporting families living with cancer