“The [Kickdown festival] was run successfully in summer 2022, even though it was during the Covid period; we would have brought it back in 2023, but after Cyclone Gabrielle took away State Highway 25, we couldn’t run a motorbike event without a road.”

The 2022 event featured a motorcycle stampede and classic cover downtown bike show, and an outdoor concert featuring Blindspott who were joined by Devilskin and Hello Sailor, Stellar, The Jordan Luck Band, Goodshirt and DJs from The Rock.

Beaver said organisers were expecting 2000 motorbikes and 5000 people for the Saturday festival day.

“We employ approximately 150 staff for the event, this includes local schools and organisations who benefit greatly from the money received from helping out at the event.

“This involves the whole of the Coromandel region with the Friday loop ride going around the Coromandel, riders are encouraged to stop and enjoy the towns along the way, with popular spots like Coroglen and Coromandel town very excited about this event.”

New additions to the 2025 event would include a large open-fire barbecue hosted by Morepork BBQ, with pit masters coming from across the county to cook.

A burn-out pad would also be on site with demonstrations for cars and motorcycles.

There will be freestyle motocross (FMX) motorcycle displays, as well as tattoo artists and barber shops.

Dennis Beaver gives a thumbs up to another successful event - Dance Farm, held at Joe's Farm in Whangamata on January 8, 2022. Photo / Alison Smith

While Friday, February 7 would kick off with the Coromandel loop ride and the open fire barbecue, Saturday’s programme included a legends motorcycle ride.

Other activities would include axe throwing, knight fighting, sword fighting, and unarmed combat.

Saturday night would feature the line-up of Kora, Th’ Dudes, The D4, and Dick Move taking the stage, with more acts to be announced.

The Details

What: Kickdown Festival

When: February 6-8

Where: Joe’s Farm, 1064 Tairua Rd, Whangamatā

Tickets: online via kickdown.flicket.co.nz/