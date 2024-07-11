“Most artists are from New Zealand... Just about every year we have one or two international artists who may be in New Zealand on holiday and want to sing for their supper, or who are part of a bigger musical event, who will tag on some smaller, local concerts while they are in the country.”

Artists who already played there included Gray Bartlett and Brendon Dugan, The Nairobi Trio, Michael Hurst (theatre), Delaney Davidson, Anthonie Tonnon, The Nukes, Wayne Mason and Caitlin Smith.

“A typical concert [draws in] around 80 people, mostly from Thames, but many come from Paeroa, Waihi, Whangamata, Pauanui, Tairua, and the Franklin region.”

The hall is the old school building originally constructed in 1902 by the settlers in the valley and leased to the Department of Education as a school until 1944.

Like at the traditional dance halls of days gone by, supper is provided at each concert.

“We generally hold an outdoor concert each summer in the grounds of the hall and have had around 150 people attend some of these,” Peter said.

After a successful summer season 2023/24, Peter and Keri have had a self-imposed recess of six months.

However, Peter said Kauaeranga Music was now ready for the second half of 2024 which would be kicked off with swing band Club Manouche on July 26 from 7.30pm.

The band includes Professor James Sneyd on violin, Craig Denham on accordion, foot percussion and vocals, Phil Beatson on guitar and Aaron Coddel on bass.

Concert entry includes supper.

“With the tangible camaraderie of seasoned players and long friendships, their performances are filled with passion, gusto, a sense of humour and mischievousness.

“They are certainly not beyond taking a well-known tune down the wormhole of contagious improvisational outbursts to see what’s there,” Peter said.

“The recommendation from the artists is to turn up with your best bohemian spirit and your dancing shoes.”

The Details

What: Club Manouche

When: Friday, July 26, 7.30pm.

Where: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

Tickets: Door sales $25, pre-paid $22 text: 021912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com or visit Garden Music, 712 Pollen St, Thames