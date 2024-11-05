Advertisement
Graffiato 2024: Taupō Street Art Festival sees seven new murals appear in an and around town

By Chris Marshall
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Taupō has seven new murals after Graffiato 2024. Photo / Towncentre Taupō

The 14th annual Graffiato: Taupō Street Art Festival, was a resounding success, said Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod.

“There are now seven stunning new murals in our town centre, as well as a really exciting refresh and an update to the big helicopter at the Hub.”

The popular event brought a splash of colour to town over Labour weekend last month.

From big bold colours and larger-than-life designs, to tiny intricate fairies that can be held in the palm of your hand, McLeod said she felt the artists went the extra mile this year to ensure their works stood out.

“We now have two cat murals, galloping Kaimanawa horses, incandescent ancient lanterns and glowing chrysalises, a larger-than-life laser-beam shooting anti-hero frog, crisp Pasifika design, iconic and colourful symbols of Kiwiana, and expressive hilarious characters on the aforementioned helicopter.”

The murals were created by Gina Kiel, Dcypher, Jesse Mosen, Em Wafer, Stephen Templer, Mark Noble, Dside, Jasmine Kroeze, JS Carvings and Gemma Clough.

Their work contributed to the festival’s ever-expanding portfolio of over 100 murals that have transformed Taupō's laneways and streets with unique styles.

Artist Jasmine Kroeze took part in Graffiato 2024. Photo / Towncentre Taupō
Towncentre Taupō said the work of this year’s participating muralists continues the festival’s mission to capture the diversity of mural painting and showcase what’s new and relevant in global urban culture.

The variety of artwork and quality of the finished products spoke to the level of talent found in the New Zealand street art scene.

Artist Dcypher created one of two cat murals in this year's Graffiato Festival. Photo / Towncentre Taupō
Taupō could count itself lucky to again enjoy the richness of new art in the CBD, said MacLeod, who also thanked the volunteers who looked after the artists and their work sites throughout the weekend, and to the festival’s curator, arts manager Olivia Laita.

The festival was supported by Resene Taupō, Taupō Access Hire, Drive EV, Taupō District Council, Love Taupō, Aotearoa Gaming Trust and Taupō District Creative Communities NZ.

