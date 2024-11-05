Taupō has seven new murals after Graffiato 2024. Photo / Towncentre Taupō

The 14th annual Graffiato: Taupō Street Art Festival, was a resounding success, said Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod.

“There are now seven stunning new murals in our town centre, as well as a really exciting refresh and an update to the big helicopter at the Hub.”

The popular event brought a splash of colour to town over Labour weekend last month.

From big bold colours and larger-than-life designs, to tiny intricate fairies that can be held in the palm of your hand, McLeod said she felt the artists went the extra mile this year to ensure their works stood out.

“We now have two cat murals, galloping Kaimanawa horses, incandescent ancient lanterns and glowing chrysalises, a larger-than-life laser-beam shooting anti-hero frog, crisp Pasifika design, iconic and colourful symbols of Kiwiana, and expressive hilarious characters on the aforementioned helicopter.”