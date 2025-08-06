Advertisement
Events in Waikato: Book month, rugby feature in event calendar

Waikato Herald
The Women's Lifestyle Expo returns to Hamilton's Claudelands Event Centre on August 23-24.

Hamilton Book Month, now until August 29

August is book month and the organisers of the annual event have put together a programme of numerous free and low-cost panels, workshops, talks and clubs. More information at hamiltonbookmonth.com.

Cats – The Musical, now until August 9

