Cheer on the Mooloo Men as they face off against Wellington. Tickets online via mooloo.flicket.co.nz.

● Rock our ride, fundraising event, August 9, 5pm at The Bank, Hamilton

Get ready for a night of live rock music, raffles and racing legends in support of Billee Fuller and Avalon Lewis’s journey to the 2025 Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship. The duo are two of just 24 female riders worldwide selected to compete in this historic event. Tickets online via Eventbrite.

● Power Farming Cup Round 2, junior rugby competition, August 10, 10am at Marist Park, Hamilton

Over 500 children are participating this year across four consecutive Sundays. Nine teams will compete for the Power Farming Cup, and four teams will collide to lift the Kukri Cup in the Over 60kg category.

Avalon Lewis and Billee Fuller on the Superbikes podium in Timaru earlier this year.

● Lunchtime Recital Series: Tanzos Artists, concert, August 13, 1pm at Gallagher Academy, Knighton Rd, Hamilton

Now in its third year, Tanzos is delighted to showcase four of New Zealand’s brightest young opera talents. In this concert, they will perform opera favourites, celebrated art songs and beloved ensembles. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical! August 13-14, at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Berkley Normal Middle School turns up the volume with Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical! It follows the story of Mitchie, Shane and their friends who square off against the rival Camp Star. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● NRLW: NZ Warriors Women v Raiders, rugby league, August 16, 5.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

The NZ Warriors Women are playing three matches in Hamilton in August and September. Kick-off for the curtain-raiser match is at 5.05pm, with the main match taking place at 7.15pm. Tickets online via Ticketek.

Cats The Musical is running in Hamilton. Photo / Mark Hamilton

● FPC: Waikato Women v Counties Manukau, rugby, August 17, 2.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Get ready to cheer on the Waikato Women as they take on Counties Manukau. Tickets online via mooloo.flicket.co.nz.

● The Morning Shift, live podcast, August 17, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre

After humble beginnings in a garage, to a record-breaking rise to the top of the podcast charts, Jordan Vaha’akolo, Brook Ruscoe and Marc Peard are taking The Morning Shift to the people. Expect all the stuff you love from the podcast: deep kōrero, big laughs, a few tears, spontaneous/questionable singing, plus whatever Jordan decides to overshare that night. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Grease – The Musical, August 17-22 at Rototuna High, Hamilton

Rototuna Senior High School is staging the fan-favourite musical Grease. Tickets online via the school’s website.

● Women’s Lifestyle Expo, August 23-24 at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

The expo will feature around 180 of lifestyle companies under one roof, including gourmet food and beverages, fashion, beauty, health and wellness, jewellery and homeware. Tickets online via iTicket.