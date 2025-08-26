Experience the diversity of Southeast Asia through music, dance and cuisine. As part of the event, there is also a Halo Halo Filipino Food Festival. Free event.

● New Zealand Boat, Fish & Dive Expo August 30-31, 9am at Mystery Creek

Catch up with the latest and greatest of the New Zealand Marine Industry, including water-based sports from boating to fishing, scuba diving, free-diving, spearfishing, kayaking, wakeboarding, jetskiing and seafood. Tickets via nzboatfishdiveexpo.co.nz.

The New Zealand Boat, Fish and Dive Expo will be back at Mystery Creek Events Centre.

● Farah Palmer Cup: Waikato v Canterbury, rugby, August 31, 2.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

Get ready to cheer on the Waikato women as they take on Canterbury. Tickets online via mooloo.flicket.co.nz.

● Bunnings NPC: Waikato v Southland, rugby, August 31, 4.35pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

Having just won the Ranfurly Shield, Waikato are ready to take on Southland. Tickets online via mooloo.flicket.co.nz

● New Zealand Mountain Film Festival Fundraiser, September 4, 6.30pm at Gallagher Academy Concert Chamber, Knighton Rd, Hamilton

The Perry Outdoor Education Trust and Lodge Real Estate are hosting the 2025 New Zealand Mountain Film Festival in Hamilton. The bar will be open from 5.45pm with the movie kicking off at 6.30pm. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

Hayley Sproull will be bringing her The Baroness show to Hamilton.

● Hayley Sproull – The Baroness, comedy show, September 5, 7pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Skyrocketing towards 40, with a happily untenanted womb and a life of love, leisure and lingus, Hayley Sproull feels less barren and more ... Baroness. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● NRLW Warriors v Broncos, rugby league, September 7, 2pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

In their final Hamilton match, the New Zealand Warriors Women are taking on the Brisbane Broncos. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Thrifty Threads, pop-up shop, September 11-13 at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton City Council is partnering with Hospice Waikato again to reduce the clothing sent to landfill with a pop-up op-shop experience. Pay the entry fee at the door (cash or Eftpos), bring your bags and find some pre-loved gems.