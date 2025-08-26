The Warriors women will be back at FMG Stadium Waikato in September. Photo / Photosport
● Wairere – Te Tatau Pounamu The Peace Child, musical, now until August 30, 7pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton
Wairere is a Māori musical by Wairea Company, sharing ancient stories, songs and experiences from within the tribal lands of Ngāti Wairere. Tickets online via TheMeteor’s website.
● Rockshop Bandquest Waikato heats, music competition, August 29, 6.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Rockshop Bandquest, Aoteaora’s live music event for Primary and Intermediate aged school students, is now in its fifteenth year. Powered by NZ Rockshop, the programme is run by Rockquest Promotions, the team behind Smokefreerockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats and the Showquest performing arts competitions. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Waikato Southeast Asia Festival 2025, August 30, 10am at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton
Experience the diversity of Southeast Asia through music, dance and cuisine. As part of the event, there is also a Halo Halo Filipino Food Festival. Free event.
● New Zealand Boat, Fish & Dive Expo August 30-31, 9am at Mystery Creek
Catch up with the latest and greatest of the New Zealand Marine Industry, including water-based sports from boating to fishing, scuba diving, free-diving, spearfishing, kayaking, wakeboarding, jetskiing and seafood. Tickets via nzboatfishdiveexpo.co.nz.
● New Zealand Mountain Film Festival Fundraiser, September 4, 6.30pm at Gallagher Academy Concert Chamber, Knighton Rd, Hamilton
The Perry Outdoor Education Trust and Lodge Real Estate are hosting the 2025 New Zealand Mountain Film Festival in Hamilton. The bar will be open from 5.45pm with the movie kicking off at 6.30pm. Tickets online via Eventfinda.
● Hayley Sproull – The Baroness, comedy show, September 5, 7pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Skyrocketing towards 40, with a happily untenanted womb and a life of love, leisure and lingus, Hayley Sproull feels less barren and more ... Baroness. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● NRLW Warriors v Broncos, rugby league, September 7, 2pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
In their final Hamilton match, the New Zealand Warriors Women are taking on the Brisbane Broncos. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Thrifty Threads, pop-up shop, September 11-13 at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton
Hamilton City Council is partnering with Hospice Waikato again to reduce the clothing sent to landfill with a pop-up op-shop experience. Pay the entry fee at the door (cash or Eftpos), bring your bags and find some pre-loved gems.