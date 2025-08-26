Advertisement
Events in Waikato: Boat expo, performing arts and rugby part of event calendar

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

The Warriors women will be back at FMG Stadium Waikato in September. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors women will be back at FMG Stadium Waikato in September. Photo / Photosport

Wairere – Te Tatau Pounamu The Peace Child, musical, now until August 30, 7pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Wairere is a Māori musical by Wairea Company, sharing ancient stories, songs and experiences from within the tribal lands of Ngāti Wairere. Tickets online via The .

