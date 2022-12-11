Jevon Ives & Chris Iona are DE-TÜ. Photo / Supplied

British underground bass duo DE-TÜ are headed this way for Rhythm & Alps. We ask them 10 questions to find out what festival-goers can expect.

1. Tell us who you are and where you’re from.

We are DE-TÜ, a duo from Bristol, UK. (Jevon Ives & Chris Iona)

2. Describe your sound in one sentence.

British underground bass music at its finest

3. What does an epic summer music festival look/feel like to you?

For me, what really makes a festival, besides the music, is the level of production that goes into the ascetics of the venue. Having cool stuff to interact with, secret paths that lead to heavenly chill-out zones, live performers/fun staff and all that kind of jazz is what makes a festival truly something to remember. I think we are spoilt for choice with this kind of energy in the UK which means my expectations are high at any festival I play around the world.

4. What can audiences expect from your performance this summer?

We play anything between 130-170bpm and always bring strong positive energy into the dance, no matter where or when. So make sure you bring all of the vibes you own when you come to watch us play as we will be certain to use all of them up.

5. What is your top festival tip/hack?

Ice water in a flask

6. Top five songs on your 2022 summer playlist?

Cameo Blush - Template

Leftfield, Cheshire Cat - Chant of a poor man

Client_03 - Wavefile_Dayjob

LMajor - Hush

Jook, Logan_olm - Shade

7. What does success as a musician mean to you?

Success comes in many different forms. To some people, followers are worth more than music, which tends to steer away from the quality of the final product. For me, success as a musician is about being content with where you are and what you have achieved, no matter the scale. As long as you are always doing your best and pushing personal boundaries you will always be gaining. Comparison is probably the most un-constructive thing you can do as it will ruin creative thoughts and tamper your journey to contentment.

8. What does keeping healthy as a musician mean to you?

Making sure to get exercise and fresh air is so important if you are writing an album/rehearsing/learning something new as these things tend to use a lot of time and focus. It’s so easy to forget to do these things, then you find yourself hunched over a desk for six hours with a bad back. Other than that, keeping your mind healthy, eating good and drinking lots of water will help you keep on top of everything.

9. What tips would you give upcoming musicians who want to perform at music festivals?

People want to hear and see what you do and who you are. This means content. Being consistent with your content is one of the most important practices for upcoming musicians these days. Despite it being a shame that being part of the music industry means having to be actively present on social media, we all need to go with the times and play ball. Other than that, producing and releasing music is what differentiates us from a DJ to an artist, which has certainly helped us accumulate more bookings globally.

10. What is your dream summer vacation if you weren’t performing?

I am currently in South India, having some downtime before the shows start, and there’s not much else i would rather be doing in terms of vacation.