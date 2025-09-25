Despite the changes, the event would of course feature early morning hot air balloon launches, regional community visits, The Base Basket Burn, the Love the Centre Walk Thru Balloon and competitive flying, where balloonists will test their skills and precision.
“By reshaping the programme and increasing activities over the weekend, we’re giving people even more opportunities to be part of the experience,” Gow said, adding that his organisation was “incredibly proud” to deliver an event “Waikato continues to embrace”.
A few parts of the festival programme, including the location of the regional community visits, are still to be announced.
Festival programme so far
• The Hamilton City Council Opening Fiesta – Saturday morning, March 21, Innes Common
• Zuru Nightglow – Saturday March 21, University of Waikato
• Morning flights – March 22 to March 26, Innes Common
• Balloons visits (regional event) – March 24, location to be announced
• Balloons visits (regional event) – March 25, location to be announced
• The Base Basket Burn – March 27, Te Awa The Base, Te Rapa
• Love the Centre Walk Thru Balloon – March 28, Garden Place