Balloons over Waikato 2026: Festival to be an eight-day celebration

Balloons over Waikato 2024. Photo / Mike Scott

The Balloons Over Waikato festival will be bigger and better, the organisers hope, as they extended the event’s programme for next year.

Instead of five days, as in previous years, the 2026 festival will run for eight days, from Saturday, March 21 to Saturday, March 28.

Balloons Over Waikato chairman Steve Gow said the event would be a “regional celebration”.

For the first time, the Zuru Nightglow, which would return to the University of Waikato sports fields, will be opening the event instead of closing it.

“It allows us to start the weekend with a real sense of energy and celebration,” Gow said.