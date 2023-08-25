BFT Te Awamutu's new owners from left: Corey Wilson, Lydia Tuaiti, Corban Metekingi and Luke Metekingi.

BFT (Body Fit Training) Te Awamutu has a band of new owners with Corban and Luke Metekingi taking the gym reins alongside Corey Wilson and Lydia Tuaiti.

The quartet took over the business, which provides group strength and conditioning-style classes, at the beginning of August and say they love the sense of community that BFT brings.

Corban and Luke were heavily involved with BFT Hamilton East prior to the purchase, with Corey and Lydia being members at the gym.

Seeing the potential that BFT Te Awamutu had with the people already involved was something they really wanted to be immersed in.

Luke and Corban live in Temple View and whilst never having lived in Te Awamutu, Corey lays claim to being from the “golden triangle” - Pirongia, Ōtorohanga and Te Awamutu.

He is co-author of the Ka Aowhia Te Rangi and E Whawhai Tonu Ana Tātou booklets discussing the nearby stories of his ancestors at Rangiaowhia and Ōrākau.

The group have all had their fair share of fitness experience from different avenues.

Corban and Lydia studied together in 2014 and both have almost 10 years of experience in the health and fitness industry.

Corban found her passion for group fitness early on and has been involved in group training for many years.

Members and staff at BFT Te Awamutu.

Lydia was a strength and conditioning coach for a variety of athletes and sports teams over the past decade. She also has experience with conceiving and hapu mothers throughout their journeys.

Luke and Corey have always been active and kept fit with a big focus on providing a safe space for everyone through fitness - especially through the YTB (Yeah the Boys) community.

“Each of us has a love for keeping our bodies well and active for our own personal goals but also for our kiddies who will grow up in an environment where overall hauora is the goal,” Corban says.

“To be able to share the benefits we’ve seen from our own experiences with others is what keeps us passionate about helping everyone on their health and fitness journeys.

“Because we all have played sports we see a need for strengthening the body in order to reduce injury. This can be anyone from a tradie to an office worker. Having the ability to move pain-free is key to enjoying life and doing the things we love.”

The team says their point of difference is in their mission statement. They are committed to improving holistically the health of members.

“Centred around physical exercise, we believe our commitment to promoting a safe space through strong community will lead to benefits in other areas of overall wellbeing such as mental, spiritual and family,” Corban says.

“We hope to provide that safe space for people to come in and leave us to go about their day-to-day as a better person, father, sister, friend, etc, because of it.

“We’re more than just a gym. Three of us owners had reservations about group fitness until we started two and a half years ago. All you have to do is get through the doors and we’ll take care of the rest.”

There are several ways to find out more information. Head to their Facebook and Instagram pages, text Corban on 021 0238 4781 or pop in for a chat at 88 Roche St between the hours of 5am-1.30pm and 5pm-7.30pm.