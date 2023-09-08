Basundhara Rai just joined Company-X as project manager. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Hamilton software business Company-X is welcoming experienced project manager Basundhara Rai to its team.

Rai has extensive experience as a project manager and business analyst with a diverse range of multinationals, including Canadian media conglomerate Thomson Reuters and US multinational financial services firm JP Morgan Chase and Co.

At Thomson Reuters she was responsible for legal content for the United Kingdom and European Union while at JP Morgan Chase and Co she worked as an associate project manager and senior business analyst.

Rai has a postgraduate degree in Information Technology and a Master of Business Administration, both from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, India.

At Company-X, Rai manages planning, scheduling, budgeting, execution, and delivery of projects.

“It has been extraordinary. It is awesome to connect and collaborate with such bright minds, each with different specialities. I have already learned so much and am really looking forward to expanding my knowledge horizon,” Rai says.

Company-X provides software solutions, including apps and Virtual Reality (VR) technology, for national and international clients, and has written software for organisations including the New Zealand Police and Waka Kotahi.

Co-founded by directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X celebrated a decade of being in business this year.