When our team of staff and volunteers began planning for Daffodil Day many months ago, we looked forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of this iconic day of hope with New Zealanders.

The 2020 Daffodil Day street collection will likely be remembered for different reasons.

Although cancelled in Auckland, planning for street collections under alert level 2 continued in our region, but with precautions in place. Contactless donations encouraged; physical distancing required; friendly smiles frequently hidden behind face masks.

Daffodil Day may have looked different this year, but the hard work of our area coordinators and their teams of dedicated volunteers in towns across the region was no less significant; the support of the community no less vital.

Advertisement

To everyone who worked tirelessly to ensure a safe and successful Daffodil Day, we thank you.

And to the communities who gave generously to our collectors, we are so grateful. Your support ensures that despite these uncertain times we can continue to be there for people impacted by cancer.

Shelley Campbell

Chief executive, Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society