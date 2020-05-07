Thames-Coromandel District Council's seven Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) are now open to the public with a reduced service due to the Covid-19 alert level 3 requirements to protect staff and customers.

Entry is restricted to one-in, one-out, so expect delays, be patient, be mindful of other users and be kind to the staff.

The RTS' are accepting: general rubbish into the refuse pit, blue council rubbish bags, bagged recyclables – to go into the refuse pit, green waste – the green waste areas are open, mixed glass – the glass recycling areas are open.

By appointment only: call ahead to your RTS if you wish to dispose of any hazardous materials (including light bulbs and batteries, which shouldn't go into landfill), paint, gas bottles, steel, whiteware, barbeques or tyres.

Advertisement

RTS hours and locations at tcdc.govt.nz/rts. Payment is by account or Eftpos only – no cash can be accepted.

Hauraki District Council has been trialling kiosk screen protection and a contactless payment method at the Paeroa Refuse Transfer Station (RTS).

"We've been working hard to make the transfer station compliant with the Government's alert level 3 as it's important to get it right. We appreciate your patience while we worked through these new protocols", says group manager Engineering Services, Adrian de Laborde.

"This return to normal opening hours is a trial but if everyone does their bit to follow the new protocols, and the process is manageable, we will continue with it."

Eftpos only, no cash sales.

All recycling to the Paeroa RTS, besides mixed glass, must be in yellow council bags, as recycling still has to go to landfill during level 3.

To meet the two metre physical distancing requirements, there will be a one in, one out system in place, and the maximum time to be on site will be 15 minutes.

Extra staff will be on site to manage traffic flow but delays may be experienced.

Advertisement

For more information go to www.hauraki-dc.govt.nz.