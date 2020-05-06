Waihi artist Charlotte Rose has spent time during lockdown transforming a water tank as part of an international mural festival.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (April 22), Charlotte participated in HOME, a stay-at-home environmental mural festival.

From April 21 to 26, 800 artists from 60 countries painted murals in the safety of their own homes, due to the impact of Covid-19.

The globe-spanning campaign was mounted to unite creatives around the common cause of giving our planet an artistic voice as we set our sights on a world post-coronavirus.

Together, artists from around the world have transformed drab walls at home into visionary canvases for a brighter future.

On a hilltop between Waihi and Katikati, overlooking Tauranga harbour, Charlotte's lockdown location, she created her mural to share with the world.

Charlotte's aim was to create a thought-provoking artwork to address the interconnection between humanity and the natural world.

The female figure represents an idealistic human race with profound nurturing energy and higher consciousness. She has oneness with the natural world around her.

The mushrooms are considered a good luck symbol and that good fortune is at hand.

We need to remember we are not separate from nature, she says.

Waihi artist Charlotte Rose has created a mural on a water tank for an international festival. Photo / Supplied

"What would life look like if we erased surface distractions that bring us short-term fulfilment, also the expectations of society, and to come back into ourselves?

"What I am trying to say is 'what really matters to you'? Is it monetary value or is it having your health, quality time with your family and friends, being in love and living your life with passion?

"Why are we so busy with chasing dollars instead of following our hearts and seeing beauty in what is already around us, our environment and our people."

She says that each year the festival would usually be held with about 30 artists taking part, but because of the lockdowns around the world due to Covid-19 it was made a stay-at-home festival this year and more artists were invited to participate.

"I enjoyed having a project to focus on and knowing I was painting for a purpose, to raise awareness about the environment."

Charlotte says what she enjoys about art is bringing visions to life and creating artwork that has been customised and has meaning behind it.

She says the murals had to be created using materials they had on hand in lockdown, so she used buckets of old paint which she'd had for a long time.

Charlotte says in a time of isolation and uncertainty, apart we are still together.

She says art and creativity are critically important tools that can unite, inspire and amplify important messages to the masses.

"I hope we have all made the most of our isolation time to stop, slow down, reflect and re-evaluate what we actually want out of this life, and how we can create a new normality where our planet, our home, comes first."