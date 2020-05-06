Cash-strapped businesses in the region are finding innovative ways to meet the needs of their customers but industry leaders say shops need to open as soon as possible to avoid further economic pain.

Trading under level 3 in the wake of Covid-19 has meant many have adapted to online services and contactless pick up ''in a world different to before''.

Meat at the Beach owner Michelle Forrest, in Whangamata, says since no one can enter the store they are doing phone and Facebook messenger orders.

They had been doing deliveries, but a pick-up service was also available.

"It's been wonderful to be able to operate. It does add quite a significant amount more to the work behind the scenes, but the main thing is it's great to be able to operate."

Forrest says the local customers have been very supportive and ironically they took over the business only six weeks before the alert level 4 lockdown.

"I think it's important for people to support local businesses at any time, particularly now.

"The little businesses are what makes towns unique and they give the town heart."

Waihi's Kava Cafe is taking orders by phone and doing takeaways, as well as deliveries at night.

Co-owner Allan Apperley says it is more of a takeaway shop than a cafe at the moment.

"It's a totally different way of running the business."

He says business was hectic when the alert level lowered but it had died off completely.

People definitely need to support local businesses instead of going out of town, he says.

"Small towns should all shop as much as they can locally."

Whangamata's Port Road Project co-owner Barend Beukes says it had a firm focus on health and safety as it prepared take-out meals.

Hospitality traditionally revolved around customer engagement so that had changed but they were relishing the challenge.

''We have fine-tuned our operation to work for them and us ... and we are enjoying the adventure.''

He says they had received positive feedback from its customers and said buying local helped support families and friends.

Destination Coromandel Hadley Dryden says the longer tourist businesses remain closed the greater impact it's likely to have on business confidence.

"The level of uncertainty may increase which makes it harder to plan recovery efforts going forward.

"For those that can operate they'll obviously be looking for cash flow to maintain valuable assets and key staff until the next season."

He says at this stage the criteria may mean many tourism businesses will have to wait until level 1.

"Hopefully Kiwis' initial vigilant response will allow the conditions to be adapted to allow more businesses to operate as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately most tourism businesses are still unable to operate. Level 3 has allowed more retail - such as takeaways and cafes - to return in some form."

He says as we progress out of the alert levels Kiwis will want to return to their local favourites and explore places they hadn't previously considered or had the time.

"A silver lining for Kiwis will be the chance to explore the country like never before."

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia says it is "absolutely essential" for all businesses to open as soon as possible.

"Being without customers for five-plus weeks puts a lot of pressure on businesses and business owners. However, some businesses can't easily convert to meet and comply with the restrictions so they must wait until level 2."

Sciascia said operating in level 3 was "very different" to normal.

"Customers cannot enter the premises and must leave after collecting their purchase. So it's very different for the customer (no social activity) and very different for the business (much-reduced income)."

He says it is more important than ever to support local hospitality businesses because "local businesses employ local people, buy local products and rely on local customers to survive".