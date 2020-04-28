Cycling the length of New Zealand has gone back on to the bucket list for Karangahake's Gavin Christensen and Hauraki District Council's Mike Voykovich after the pair had to race home every which way but bike at the onset of lockdown.

The men were on Tour Aotearoa, a month-long ride beginning from the top of the

North Island and taking cyclists through the trails, back roads and quiet towns of New Zealand.

More than 1000 cyclists set off at staggered starts from the end of February, including Whangamata man Steve Bagnall, who managed to complete the trip just in time before the country went into lockdown.

Mike and Gavin — who set off among the last of the groups — were not so lucky.

Advertisement

"We were riding in a group of five and the closest we could get was Greymouth," says Mike.

"Riding through the South Island was on my bucket list, so I could see a lot of back country roads, but I'll have to go back and finish it somehow."

Mike and Gavin think they would have needed another seven to eight days to complete the distance to Invercargill and had enjoyed 26 days on the road "soaking in the back country of New Zealand rather than going fast".

Mike says just about anyone could put it in their sights to ride Tour Aotearoa if they set themselves with some training and the right gear.

"I wanted to see the backbone of New Zealand and ride all the trails."

This, he says, has given him an appreciation for his own backyard where he'll be riding for a while now.

"Our track is awesome, it really is."