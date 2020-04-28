Working together as a town — at no time has this message been more important than now.

The nationwide move to Covid-19 level 3 restrictions has left some businesses still unable to operate and those that are have been taking a lead to help their neighbouring others get a share of the pie.

"As a town we need to work together to get out of this," says Enterprise Whangamata chairman Dennis Beaver who is canvassing local businesses this week and plans a meeting that all can join.

GO Waihi says many have begun to trade online using contactless payment options and delivery or organised collections.

Go Waihi and Evolve Hauraki are building a website to share with the community how businesses can be contacted.

Evolve Hauraki was created to connect with Hauraki District Council, Positive Paeroa, Positively Promoting the Plains and Te Waka, Waikato's economic development agency.

"Our intention is to initially provide support and ensure business welfare. The next step is to support the local community and encourage them to stimulate the local economy by sharing which services are available to them in their own backyard," says Go Waihi co-ordinator Casey Williams.

"The most common theme when talking to business owners is a sense of positivity, and urgency to find a way to provide a service to their customers. This demonstrates their dedication to their loyal customers, and passion to keep the wheels in motion.

"Our aim is to ensure we remain a prosperous community, supporting locals by all means is the best way forward. A good reminder to many community members is to support those who have supported you. For any business or organisation who has donated to your event or fundraiser, now is the time to give back to them."

Positive Paeroa's Jo Tilsley has asked local businesses to let her know what they have planned so the organisation can help.

"More and more of our local businesses are signalling that they'll be offering a contactless option."

Whangamata RSA manager Kerry Bain is among those sharing positive news, with the RSA able to employ local business Flooring Xtra to replace the carpet in the RSA as soon as level 3 was announced.

Hauraki District mayor Toby Adams says for the locals, now is the time to pay back all those sponsored prizes for kids' sport and to think about how to support local.

"We're working together as a council to do what we can do with our eastern Waikato partners. The challenges are going to start to come now."

Dennis Beaver says there had been sentiment on social media about bach owners coming to town and he reminded residents of the important role holiday home owners played to towns like Whangamata.

"We need to welcome them. They are our bread and butter, they're part of our town. We need to be careful as a town to not turn away people we rely on. This is their town as much as it is theirs."

As the Coromandel and Waihi adjusts to life in level 3, your community newspapers Waihi Leader and Coastal News are part of a launch today by publishers NZME of a campaign to help stimulate the local economy.

GO LOCAL! is a call to action for us all to support local businesses and organisations, which our leaders say is more important than ever to help get Waihi, Paeroa and the Coromandel back on our feet.

The campaign shines a light on businesses being innovative and supporting one another during levels 3 and 2 — and beyond, as well as and supporting specific buy local initiatives in various communities across our region.

"Why go elsewhere?" says Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie. "We've always promoted go local and doing everything local, because whatever you want you can get locally anyway.

"Our local businesspeople are just brilliant, they're really helpful and if you take Whangamatā as an example, it's fantastic shopping and the shops and businesses ensure are incredibly well serviced."

She agreed absentee owners were integral to economic recovery post-level 4.

"For absentee owners their baches are their home away from home. Some can argue it's their main home and sometimes they have to live elsewhere to earn a living.

"They're an integral part of our community, it was very difficult to have to say 'look, don't come'.

"I think the message to them will be 'thank god you are now able to come back home'."

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber encouraged people to take the opportunity to explore local walking tracks, visit local attractions and support your local cafes, restaurants and suppliers.

"Look after our local people, our local suppliers and local industries."

Garry says given current circumstances, now more than ever, was the time to support our local people, businesses and suppliers.

John at 100% Whangamatā says business and turnover has been impacted but he is sure level 2 will bring the best out in the community.

"We all need to shop and support our local businesses. If we pull together as one community, from the coffee shop to the 100% store we can re build our slice of paradise quickly.

"As business owners, we live and work in our community and we are all one in this."