From one to another with love.

More than $10,000 has been given by Waihi people to buy and deliver food for the neediest of their neighbours as the Covid-19 lockdown takes its toll on the community.

From three to four food parcels a week to up to seven a day, the Waihi Salvation Army and volunteers from Waihi Gold Mines Rescue Team are distributing an unprecedented amount of food to people facing hardship in lockdown.

The majority of those in need had never come to the Salvation Army for help before.

Advertisement

"There are some of the same ones that would be in trouble but we are getting working people asking for help because a lot don't know if they're going to have a job," says Waihi Salvation Army Major Murray Sanson.

"From those working for big outfits to small ones - we're getting people across the board who are struggling. The majority are first time."

Major Sanson said the toll was financial but also emotional.

"A lot of people are reaching out to share their story of how it's affecting them. Yes they come with a need but a lot of that is wrapped up in emotion.

"More than just something to eat, it's having that listening ear. Everybody has a story to tell and they're people worth listening to."

He said the Sallies were asking people whether they felt safe as claustrophobia and financial pressure led to increases in domestic violence.

"It's a whole new normal and it can't go back to what it was. There's no church on Sunday, and many of the usual programmes where people can meet one another, including Al Anon and AA, are all shut down.

"That in itself has created a dilemma for people who need that ongoing support to keep themselves true."

Advertisement

OceanaGold senior communications adviser Kit Wilson is co-ordinating fundraising with all money raised going to food for needy families.

The Waihi Mines Rescue Team has been trained in food preparation by the Salvation Army, and volunteers were given essential worker status to carry out their deliveries.

The team is also delivering laptops for local schools, allowing children without access to home computers to get back into school routines.

Sanson's wife Wendy said the amount of donations were astounding.

"This community is absolutely amazing. We knew that, we live it and we experience it, but that amount in such a short time just blew it away.

"We certainly won't be spending it that quickly. We know this isn't a short one."

Kit Wilson said supply and logistics staff from OceanaGold were working in their 'bubbles' at home to source food supplies and coordinate deliveries with the Salvation Army.

Waihi Mines Rescue teamed up with the Salvation Army to deliver food parcels and school laptops to families in need during lockdown. Photo / Jed Moriarty

Staff from External Affairs & Social Performance, Business and Health & Safety are all involved behind the scenes, he said.

"This was a 'no brainer' for our Mines Rescue and other OceanaGold staff, but it was made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses of Waihi – and beyond – who have opened their hearts and their wallets to donate money through the Givealittle page we set up and also direct to the Waihi Salvation Army."

Mines rescue volunteer Jed Moriarty said the rewards for volunteers were "amazing".

"The look on the kids' faces when we made deliveries, they were so stoked to see us. You can tell it's going to the right place."

If you are able to donate, visit the Givealittle page https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/helping-waihi-families-during-covid-19-lockdown. Any money remaining at the end of the lockdown will be donated to Waihi Salvation Army to assist their continued work with local families in need.

If you are able to help, visit the Givealittle page. https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/helping-waihi-families-during-covid-19-lockdown.