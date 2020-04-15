Rock 'n' rollers from Whangamatā, Waihi and beyond have an antidote to the walls closing in with a challenge to dust off the dance shoes and master the art of the sexy kitten.

"You can't be sad when you dance," said Whangamatā Coastal Rockers Club President Grace Patterson.

"Dance is a different way of exercise that releases endorphins in your brain and makes you happy.

"If my partner and I are upset with each other, we dance and the tension goes."

Grace created a tutorial video of the rockabilly stroll, also known as the sexy kitten, and is encouraging newcomers and old time rock and rollers to learn the moves and post their efforts on the club's Facebook page.

She said a lot of rock 'n' rollers don't have partners and the dance was an original rock 'n' roll era dance that could be done by singles too.

In nearby Waihi Beach, Valarie Alley has been rocking and rolling on her side of the fence with her neighbour Kim Carr on the other. It combats the boredom for both women and allowed Valarie to teach her neighbour new skills.

Valarie is a dance instructor with Waihi Beach Rockers and said she got another neighbour to film them so she could post the video and keep the club members from getting rusty.

They are dancing the chilly cha-cha.

"I was talking to Kim and we're both on our own. She said 'show me some moves'. She's never danced before and she's taken it up really well."

The Hutt Valley Rock 'n' Roll Society posted a Candy Man challenge to rock 'n' roll clubs around the country.

Waihi Beach Rockers hosts Wednesday night dance sessions for $5 at the Waihi Beach RSA and had 30 members in the opening weeks leading up to Beach Hop, before lockdown.

Each year the Coastal Rockers host four weeks of lessons for beginners in the lead in to Repco Beach Hop.

The event is the town's biggest and an annual highlight for 100,000 fans of 50s and 60s rock 'n' roll culture - but a week before lockdown it had to be postponed to November 25-29.

Beach Hop was born with the Coastal Rockers, a club founded in 1994 with 10 members. The club organised a "Whacky Whangamatā" weekend to get rock and rollers joining them from Tauranga to dance in the street, while shop owners sold their wares on stalls outside, and in 2001 Whangamatā's Noddy Watts came up with the idea of creating Beach Hop.