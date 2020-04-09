Waihi Police Report

Monday, March 30:

A semi-truck and trailer crashed at State Highway 2 north of Waihi.

It crashed through a steel barrier and fell about 10 metres into a paddock. The truck was extensively damaged. No other vehicles were involved. The driver left the scene prior to police arrival and police are investigating.

Advertisement

Another truck and trailer unit was involved in a minor crash at Smith St. A power pole was damaged, causing disruption to power in the area. It was fixed by linesmen shortly after.

Tuesday, March 31:

A family harm incident at Hobson St. A Waihi man was arrested for assault on a woman. He was held in custody for court in Hamilton.

Wednesday, April 1:

A woman was arrested at The Crescent for assaulting her mother during a family harm incident. She was held in custody overnight for court in Hamilton.

A residential property at Silverton Rd was burgled. Power tools were stolen from a shed. Given the nature of the burglary, it is suspected more than one offender was involved. Forensic test results are pending.

Another traffic crash at Bulltown Rd where a tourist van crashed through a fence. There were no injuries. The driver stated he mistook the accelerator for the brake pedal.

A Waihi man was served with a demerit point suspension notice in the morning and by the afternoon he got his vehicle impounded for 28 days and a charge for driving while suspended because he ignored the notice.

Advertisement

Thursday, April 2:

Athenree Homestead was burgled. A shed was broken into and petrol and tools were stolen.

A caravan was broken into at Bowentown Boulevard. Jewellery was stolen. The break-in appears to be historic.

Friday, April 3:

A mountain bike was stolen from a carport at a Baker St address. The brand is Haro. The bike is likely to still be in town and someone will have seen it.

Three male youths were disturbed forcing entry to a shed at Ross Ware Drive. They fled when the owner approached them. It is believed the youths are local to the area. Police have a good idea who they are and are making inquiries.

An intoxicated driver failed an evidential breath test after being stopped at Kenny St for speeding. The result of the test was 482 micrograms of alcohol. The driver was forbidden to drive and will be appearing in court soon.

Saturday, April 4:

A single vehicle moderate injury traffic crash at SH2 Athenree Gorge. A woman transporting her three children rolled her vehicle. All of the occupants were transported to hospital and later discharged with the exception of one child. Alcohol was a factor and police are waiting on blood test results. Referrals to other services have been made. Charges are likely to follow.

A Bethlehem woman was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol after her vehicle sustained a tyre puncture and she continued to drive on the rim, eventually stopping at Victoria Park. Police arrived at the scene and she became aggressive, kicking and spitting. She was arrested and an evidential breath test returned a result of 819 micrograms of alcohol. She has been charged and will be appearing in court soon.

Sunday, April 5:

Police were called to a family harm incident involving a man and woman fighting at Connell St. The man fled the scene before police arrived. The woman refused to assist police and due to a lack of witnesses no further action could be taken.

Prevention Advice (Covid-19 alert level 4 directions):

Due to the non-essential travel restrictions the roads are a lot quieter than normal. But it does not mean we can ignore the road rules. It seems some people think it's a good idea to walk down the middle of the road than use the footpath, or take the kids skateboarding down the middle of the street after dark. Others are having street gatherings out on the road.

The danger is there are essential service workers travelling in their vehicles at all hours of the day night and others on essential travel to the supermarket or doctor. Then there is an element out there who think it's a good time to go hooning around the streets in cars or motorcycles. The roads are still dangerous. Use common sense and stay off the road, respect the road rules and use them as you normally would.

Unfortunately some people are not taking the Government's directions seriously and are out flouting the rules by not self-isolating. Waihi police have attended numerous incidents of people moving about unnecessarily and breaching other directions. The attitude of some is that it's not my problem and it won't affect me.

That may be the case but those people are also potential carriers of the virus and may infect others who are vulnerable like the elderly, people with underlying health concerns and those with compromised immunity. Police's tiered approach at the moment is to engage, educate, encourage and enforcement (only if absolutely necessary).

Ideally police would like to keep it at the first three. If it comes to it and people intentionally and repeatedly flout the rules they can expect enforcement which may include arrest and prosecution.