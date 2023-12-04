Win: The Shark Cordless Detect Pro With Auto Empty System RRP $999

The Shark Detect Pro Cordless Stick has 4 ultra-intelligent deep cleaning technologies that detect & react to messes in your home. It automatically boosts power on hidden dirt, increases suction on edges and corners, optimises cleaning based on surface type and illuminates hidden debris—all combining to provide up to 50% better dirt pickup. Odour Neutraliser Technology guards against bad odours. After every clean, the Auto-Empty System charges and empties your vacuum.