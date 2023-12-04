Viva Premium subscribers have the chance win a limited-edition ghd Dreamland Deluxe Gift Set in alluring jade valued at $750, just in time for Christmas.

Gift the legend of ghd to yourself this festive season! Enter into Dreamland with the limited-edition ghd Deluxe gift set. Featuring the ghd platinum+ hair straightener and ghd helios® hair dryer both wrapped in an alluring jade hue. The set is complete with a chic dusky pink velvet vanity case to protect your favourite tools.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes December 18 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply. Winner must be a Viva Premium subscriber.