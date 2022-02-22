Win

WIN: STORM stack of three rings RRP$647

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance win a STORM stack of three rings worth $647

Introducing STORM’s exclusive new Sterling Silver and Stainless Steel Jewellery Collection — a bold addition to elevate your style with their signature rock n’ roll edge.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail and inspired by the spirit of rebellion, these accessories are the ultimate statement pieces. Highlights include the striking Black Onyx Dralion Ring and their innovative Chain Layer Necklaces, seamlessly blending two chain styles into one and offering effortless layering without the need for multiple pieces. We have an epic STORM stack of three rings, their statement Black Onyx Dralion Ring $269, Silver Chain Ring $149 and Silver Dome Ring $229 to giveaway valued at $647. STORMS’ new jewellery range is available in stores and online now at stormonline.com

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes March 31 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply. Winner must be a Viva Premium subscriber.


