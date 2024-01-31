Win: One Of Two Green Victory Knives Chefs Sets RRP $259.99 each.

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance win one of two green Victory Knives Chefs sets worth $259.99 each.

Fancy yourself a bit of a whiz in the kitchen? We have the knives for you.

The Green Victory Knives Chefs set, with vibrant green Progrip handles, set includes:

15cm- Curved Boning Knife

18cm - Santoku Knife

20cm Chefs Knife

20cm - Wide Chefs Knife

30cm - Ham/Brisket Knife

5 Pocket knife wrap

Premium quality stainless steel Chef knife set valued at $259.99. Proudly made in New Zealand from the highest quality German steel. All knives come with a lifetime guarantee (excludes misuse and normal wear) www.victoryknives.co.nz Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes February 29 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply. Winner must be a Viva Premium subscriber.