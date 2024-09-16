WIN: One of Four Double Passes to Troye Sivan Concert

Viva readers have the chance to win one of four double tickets to Troye Sivan concert.
Australian pop sensation Troye Sivan is coming to New Zealand and Viva has four double tickets to his show on 2nd December at Spark Arena, the final stop of the Australasian leg of the Something to Give Each Other tour. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and LGBTQI icon has also teamed up with star of the moment, Charli XCX for a 21-city US tour commencing this week.
The 29-year-old and previous Viva cover star has already made a mark in recent months, bridging the gap between fashion and music with his partnerships with luxury brands Prada and Saint Laurent, along with being named the 2023 GQ Man of the Year award in Australia.
Competition closes 21 October 2024 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply