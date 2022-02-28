Win: One Of Five Family Passes To Sculpture On The Gulf - Waiheke

Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf celebrates its 20th year anniversary from 24 February to 24 March 2024 on Waiheke Island. This world-renowned outdoor exhibition has been a unique contribution to the cultural life of Aotearoa since 2003 and will continue the conversation between sculpture and site through multiple works. Explore a 2-kilometre exhibition on the Matiatia Coastal Walkway encountering ambitious sculptures against a backdrop of expansive vistas of the Hauraki Gulf. Walk, connect, and reflect. Create new memories and embrace the experience. Anything could happen! www.sotg.nz