Viva Premium subscribers have the chance win one of five family passes to Sculpture On The Gulf – Waiheke including ferry tickets and shuttle bus.
Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf celebrates its 20th year anniversary from 24 February to 24 March 2024 on Waiheke Island. This world-renowned outdoor exhibition has been a unique contribution to the cultural life of Aotearoa since 2003 and will continue the conversation between sculpture and site through multiple works. Explore a 2-kilometre exhibition on the Matiatia Coastal Walkway encountering ambitious sculptures against a backdrop of expansive vistas of the Hauraki Gulf. Walk, connect, and reflect. Create new memories and embrace the experience. Anything could happen! www.sotg.nz
Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.
Competition closes February 29 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply. Winner must be a Viva Premium subscriber.