WIN: Experience New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria From The Front Row

You and a friend could find yourself front row at fashion week (and enjoy more marvelous prizes) in this very special competition, worth over $2500.

NZFW: Kahuria is back and you could be there! Viva is giving one lucky reader (and their very lucky friend) the chance to experience runway fashion from a front-row vantage point, enjoy a very stylish, very exclusive long lunch, and much more.

Prize includes:

Two front-row seats to Pacific Fusion Fashion Show, Friday September 1, 5.30pm.

Two front-row seats to Liz Mitchell Runway, Friday September 1, 3pm.

Two GA tickets to the I Love Ponsonby fashion show, Saturday September 2, 1.30pm.

Two tickets to NZFW: Kahuria Fashion Lunch, Friday September 1, 11.45 to 3pm. This event features a beautifully crafted three-course set menu, captivating mini-fashion shows — with designs Trelise Cooper, Taylor Boutique, Kathryn Wilson Footwear, Kate Sylvester, Adrienne Winkelmann, Kiri Nathan, Juliette Hogan, and more — as well as insights from style experts.

$400 voucher for Beast & Butterflies restaurant at M Social Auckland, where you can enjoy its tantalising menu of dishes showcasing regional produce and seafood, a comprehensive wine list of New Zealand’s best bottles, signature cocktails and more.

$200 Westfield gift card.

$350 Hancocks voucher.

One bottle of Lyres Pink London Spirit 700ml, impossibly crafted to capture the essence of a Pink Gin with zero alcohol, and one Sophisticated Serve Set by Lyre’s, which features three of their signature zero-per-cent-alcohol cocktails: Negroni, Old Fashioned and Margarita

One Drapers Solaris dress pattern.

Two Arita Porcelain Coffee Cups by Ojiyama Pottery, handmade in Japan in the ancient porcelain district of Arita, Ojiyama from Allpress.

Two 250g bags of Allpress’ signature Espresso Blend, a perfectly balanced, medium roast coffee.

Six cases of San Pellegrino (three cases of San Pellegrino Mineral Water 330ml cans, and three cases of San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Fruit Drinks 330ml cans.

To experience more unmissable events on the schedule, tickets for NZFW: Kahuria are on sale now.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes 25 Aug at 11.59am. Terms and conditions apply. Winner (and guest) must be at least 18 years old.