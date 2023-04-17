WIN: An Exclusive Beauty Masterclass With Kiekie Stanners

Viva has two double pass tickets to giveaway to Kiekie’s masterclass valued at $1000.

Make-up master classes are few and far between in New Zealand so we’re particularly excited to have one conducted by one of our very own leading beauty luminaries Kiekie Stanners.

An immersive beauty experience from an expert, in this in-depth 90-minute masterclass Kiekie will offer up her top tips for perfecting any beauty look with live model demonstrations, and a look at her hand-picked beauty recommendations.

Tickets for this special event - which is taking place at Raynham Park Studio at 145 Karangahape Rd on Wednesday 26 April - are limited, and can be purchased from Iticket.co.nz for $250 per person.

The long-time Viva contributor and top make-up artist’s career spans over two decades and she has worked with everyone from The Royal New Zealand Ballet to Rita Ora; along with creating memorable beauty looks for Kate Sylvester, Zambesi and Huffer. Kiekie’s illustrious career also includes working as a Global Senior Artist for M.A.C Cosmetics, and creating make-up looks backstage at international fashion weeks for the likes of Balmain, Moschino, Marni and more.

We’re delighted to give our readers the chance to experience Kiekie’s talent and knowledge.

